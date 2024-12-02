The beat of payments – 2019 calls for growth and evolution

We’re halfway through the year and the last couple of months have been an exciting time for our payments team. Things usually move at a slower pace within the payments world, but 2019 has already brought Payvision two remarkable milestones: our first anniversary with ING and a redefinition of our position in the sector with a multifaceted brand strategy.

Our 1st year together as the fintech & banking duo

A bit over a year ago we signed our partnership with ING, changing the playing field in the world of payments. Looking back on our first anniversary, we’re happy and proud of this milestone and the results we’ve achieved together.

The first item on our to-do list was to get to know each other better. Taking the time to understand each other’s visions and goals, culture, workflow, policies and procedures is key for any solid partnership. We’ve also been taking full advantage of knowledge sharing, getting some inspiration from our partner and working towards professionalizing the business. This way, we combine the best of both companies to ensure we can really walk the talk and support our merchants with a flawless payments experience. We also had to align our procedures, taking note of the nuanced differences in company structure between Payvision and ING. The secret is understanding all these points and finding the common ground to work together, without hindering each other’s authenticity.

Looking at the results so far of our fintech & banking collaboration, we see an increase in Payvision’s transaction volume of over 50 percent, an exclusive blend of payments and banking products in the industry and a combined proposition that integrates Internet of Things capabilities from both fintech and banking. What this does is allow us to support any payment method a merchant could ask for – from traditional cards to Apple Pay, as well as invisible payment capabilities in the future.

Moving on to our combined focus, last year was all about mid-sized merchants in Belgium and the Netherlands, and large corporates with a global reach. This year we feel it’s time to extend this to all SME customers of ING.

The main thing you should keep in mind when partnering up is taking the time to get to know one another. Identify your differences and strong points, then find the rhythm of your collaboration. Getting familiar with one’s culture and identity is key to taking advantage of the synergy while keeping each other’s authenticity and added value distinct.

2019 is only on the up and up

Last year was a pretty busy one for us. Not just because we were getting to know ING and shaping our collaboration, but because we were also working on our rebranding project. After closing the partnership, we felt the need to redefine our position in the payments industry so that we could prepare Payvision for stepping into a new chapter. It was the time when we decided that 2019 would be the year of evolution for us. So, all the stars aligned, along with the entire Payvision team, and we were ready to present our brand-new visual and sonic identity to the world. To make it even more special, this was just in time for our celebration with ING.

The new brand reflects the creativity and dynamic personality of the Payvision team because in the end, they’re the ones bringing the company to life and driving its success. Through our passion and our dedication to our clients, we’ve redefined our brand essence: to be the beat of payments.

Along our journey, we’re living up to our core values. We’re passionate about what we do; curious about new challenges; frank when we need to figure things out; supportive towards everyone and street-smart as we stay authentic after 17 years in the business.

If you’re finding yourself in our shoes and you’re thinking about your position in the industry, focus on finding your strength and let it shine. For us, it’s our people. Come check out the full story behind our rebranding here.

We couldn’t have imagined a more successful start to 2019, which gets us excited for what’s next. One thing is for sure – as an industry, we must all get in tune with the same beat through close collaboration. In the end, we’re all working towards the same goal: getting that flawless payments experience that every merchant seeks.

