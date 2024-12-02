Introduction

While sustainability is becoming a key topic worldwide – especially in Europe – Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors still lack traction in the payments industry. In this article, we will deep dive into the existing examples of ESG initiatives within payments and share some thoughts on how the industry may further embrace such a strategic topic.

Some of the current ESG-related initiatives

Over the past years and decades, financial institutions (FIs) have been playing a key role in advancing sustainability by reducing resource consumption through payment digitalisation and innovation.

Virtual cards help eliminate plastic waste, and software-based payment solutions like SoftPOS lessen the need for physical POS systems. Digital card platforms enable issuers to offer sustainable, data-driven options that educate consumers about their environmental impact. Additionally, optimising transaction efficiency, scaling responsibly, and partnering with carbon-neutral data centres help minimise the energy footprint of digital payments.

From a social standpoint, some fintechs have built their value proposition around financial inclusion and social responsibility. An example is enabling affordable financial products, inclusive wallets or banking accounts, or card-based distribution of social aid for financially vulnerable populations.

Financial incentives for more sustainable payments

Despite the clear benefits of these initiatives, a gap remains in ESG alignment between the payments industry and merchants. In contrast to lending, where institutions offer direct incentives to clients meeting specific ESG criteria, the payments sector has yet to fully embrace ESG-driven engagement with merchants and consumers.

As financial inclusion grows, some stakeholders in the payments industry are questioning whether businesses that contribute to ESG goals should receive more favourable transaction terms. For example, merchants could gain better interchange rates or pricing if they operate under certain Merchant Category Codes (MCC) that align with specific ESG principles. Similarly, should customers using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for essential goods or services receive reduced pricing?

In contrast, should certain payment methods incur penalties, particularly those that promote overconsumption or excessive debt? Should the fees for donating to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) be comparable to those for purchasing unnecessary goods produced under questionable conditions and transported from far away? And why not let some sectors surcharge when payers prefer to use a payment method with a worse ESG impact, or at least allow surcharging on certain industries with a positive ESG impact?

On the consumer side, we're starting to see initiatives where companies encourage users to offset the carbon footprint of their transactions – especially in the travel industry, which has faced scrutiny over ESG and sustainability concerns –, or give customers the option to donate the remaining cents to charity projects to round up their transaction amount.

Key stakeholders for a successful transition

The shift towards a more sustainable payments industry necessitates coordinated efforts from various stakeholders, including FIs, networks, merchants, and consumers. Both private initiatives and public policies could promote this transformation by incentivising businesses that prioritise sustainability and ESG values.

In regions like the European Economic Area, financial regulations focus on ESG alignment by rewarding responsible investments and penalising environmentally damaging practices. However, the payments sector has largely remained unaffected by these regulatory changes, with interchange fees uniformly capped across industries under current European regulations. The European Union (EU) has led the way in critical regulations, such as data protection through the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and fraud reduction via various Payment Services Directives. However, the absence of clear and transversal ESG considerations in these frameworks signifies a missed opportunity to establish robust sustainability benchmarks within the payments industry.

Navigating the complexities of ESG adoption

While these concepts are intriguing, incorporating ESG principles into payment processes poses significant challenges, starting with the need for robust data management and transparency. Effective ESG reporting needs advanced data systems, which require substantial investment to accurately track and report environmental and social impacts. The lack of standardised metrics complicates performance benchmarking against industry peers, undermining the overall effectiveness of ESG initiatives.

Beyond technological investments, cultivating a commitment to ESG entails cultural changes within organisations. Payment companies must secure buy-in from all levels, from executives to frontline employees, to foster a genuine sustainability-oriented culture. Training and engagement programmes will be vital for embedding ESG into the corporate ethos, rather than treating it as a fleeting trend.

Cost considerations also present a major obstacle for smaller payment providers, who may struggle to reconcile sustainability investments with profitability. While the long-term benefits of sustainable practices, such as cost savings and increased brand loyalty, can outweigh initial expenditures, smaller firms often find it difficult to shoulder these costs without support from the industry.

Lastly, maintaining transparent communication and actively engaging with stakeholders – including shareholders, customers, and regulatory bodies – is essential for balancing profitability with sustainability. This delicate process requires payment companies to effectively convey their ESG initiatives and the long-term value they bring to all parties involved.

Conclusions

As ESG expectations increasingly influence the future of payments, the question of leadership remains unresolved. Should payment networks and providers lead the charge in promoting sustainable practices, or should governments and regulators take a more active role in enforcing these changes? If private initiatives alone are inadequate for achieving ESG objectives, public policies might provide stronger incentives for the payments ecosystem to adopt greener standards. Could the EU's approach to ESG eventually establish a global benchmark for the payments industry?

On the other hand, should consumers take a more proactive stance by helping cover the environmental costs of their transactions? Moving forward will certainly require innovation, collaboration, and a willingness to engage with these critical questions.

As the payments industry advances toward sustainability, each stakeholder must consider how they can contribute to a system that harmonises profitability with purpose. Most definitely, the very first actions merchants may undertake are to structure a solid payment strategy and review the relationships with their current payment providers and acquirers.

About Chaira Mekkaoui

With 15 years of experience in payments, Chaira joined Redbridge in 2022 to help bring the payment practice to the next level. After a few years working as a payment consultant, she worked at Visa for 10 years as a Fraud Manager and Business Analyst.

About Gabriel Lucas

Leading the European payment practice at Redbridge, Gabriel has been providing strategic advice to international and multichannel merchants in their payment transformation and optimisation journeys since 2020. He previously worked for four years as Chief Operating Officer at a France-based Electronic Money Institution (EMI) specialised in alternative payment methods.

About Redbridge

Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory is a leading financial management partner to corporations around the globe. It is committed to providing each client with all the information required to make the best decisions and optimise their financial performance. Redbridge’s teams are located in Houston, New York, Chicago, Paris, Geneva, and London.