Simplify your payments with a tailor-made strategy

More than 60% of buyers abandon their transaction in case of payment issue. At the same time, almost 30% of Internet users stop their purchase on the checkout page. These figures prove that payment is the last and most valuable stage in the purchase funnel, the point when you seal the deal. That’s why it is mandatory to implement a conversion strategy at the payment stage.

To define the most efficient strategy, we help merchants to investigate losses in the purchase funnel. Conducting cross-data analysis enables identification of the many reasons that can be involved, such as:

ergonomics of the website/mobile app;

payment methods offered to consumers vs countries covered;

frauds history and detected patterns;

technical complexity of the payment chain;

reporting & reconciliation system efficiency.

Thanks to this detailed audit phase, we can define the best functionalities the merchant has to set up to solve its specific problems.

Beyond data management, another important point is personalised support; Be2bill dedicates a Payment Manager to ensure customer success thanks to an efficient daily support. As the linchpin between the merchant’s team and our experts, he is the single point of contact, from implementation to the continuous optimisation of payment performance.

For Alexandre Langhade, co-founder of Locasun.fr (a holiday rentals website), the Be2bill support on the daily payment management has brought a breath of fresh air: “Our teams focus on their job first, and monitor payments through enriched KPI on conversion and risks. We team up with Be2bill, in order to better steer on business!” This collaborative approach, together with an in-depth data analysis, allow us to perfectly customise our service to each client.

Tackling fraud with a smart 3D Secure policy

The 3D Secure (3DS), the cardholder authentication standard developed by Visa/MasterCard networks, reinforces transaction security and mitigates fraud. Although consumers are familiar with this process, in some countries, this additional stage in the purchase funnel negatively impacts conversion.

In order to get the best ratio between fraud prevention and conversion, Be2bill developed the Smart 3DS. What is it? It is a sophisticated rules engine combining banking and merchant data. It enables transaction analysis on selected products, geolocation controls, velocity check on customer’s account or card etc. At the end, this solution prevents you from bothering your nonrisky customers. The merchant has full visibility and control on the application of the smart 3DS. Be2bill fraud experts monitor and adjust Smart 3D Secure anytime according to the seasonality of merchants and also evolutions of fraud patterns.

Leverage your international growth thanks to a consistent payment strategy

Each country has its own payment methods and practices. Depending on their targeted countries, merchants should adapt to customers’ preferences and habits. Be2bill fully operates on a unique international platform, with 15 payment methods in more than 70 currencies through 180 countries.

At Made.com (an online furniture retailer), the international expansion towards 3 different markets has been driven by specific goals for each country:

in Italy: reduce the fraud rate to less than 0.1% and increase the acceptance rate above 95%;

in France: boost optimisation of the acceptance rate up to 93% thanks to our direct connection with Carte Bancaire scheme;

in UK: outperform by 10 points the average acceptance rate.

Be2bill centrally manages all payment operations and delivers multi-level reporting that has helped Made.com country managers to do their job while global payment team has the full view on what happens.

Design your customer journeys with a unique payment platform

The most important pillar of an effective payment strategy consists of creating a seamless user experience through all channels. Indeed, nowadays, hyper-connected customers expect to be recognised regardless of their journey.

Between in-store terminals, mobile POS, apps and ecommerce websites, most of the retailers are still forced to operate a vertical approach. Therefore, it’s a mess for them to consolidate data and most brands cannot recognise their customers from online shop to their stores. Be2bill controls the entire payment chain and facilitates the setup of innovative customer journeys, such as Queue Boosting, Smart Checkout, Store-to-Web, Web-to-Store, Click & Collect. In a nutshell, the reconciliation of online and offline data enables to respond to customers’ expectations and increase conversion rate.

“We’re proud at Be2bill to help retailers, travel companies and any merchants to focus on their business by removing all payment acceptance pain points. Thanks to our unique and centralised platform for all channels, we manage payment from acceptance to settlement on any bank account for more than 2,500 merchants across Europe such as lastminute.com, Oscaro, Burger King, Quick, Made.com, Interflora, Pixmania.com, Boulanger, Kiwi.com…”

About Thibaut Faurès Fustel de Coulanges

After a long career in Banking and Marketing Services, Thibaut launched Be2bill in 2012. Be2bill has a strong growth and now processes more than EUR 2 billion for 2,500 merchants in all sectors (Retail, Travel, Gaming, Gambling, etc). Since March 2016, Thibaut has been CEO of Dalenys.

About Be2bill

Be2bill is a card payment solution by Dalenys, authorised as Payment Institution by Banque de France and associate member of GIE Cartes Bancaires. As an acquiring bank, a PSP and a business expert, Be2bill is helping Tier 1 merchants in their omnichannel strategy by increasing conversion rates while preventing fraud more efficiently.

This article is part of the exclusive Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide 2016, an in-depth analysis into the latest developments in the payments and ecommerce industry, as well as the underlying factors leading to new trends disrupting the status quo.