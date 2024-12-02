Simplicity, transparency, automation: making payments fit purpose via reactive technology

The payments industry is in a constant state of “innovation”. New payment methods and technologies claim to be disruptive. Yet, innovation in payments is not so much an overused term but, rather, an inaccurate term. Innovation should be about simplification. It is no secret that, through increasing numbers of multiple payment options and technologies and a lack of compatibility, the payments industry is complex and fragmented.

In order to fuse the disjointed payments industry, simple usability and interaction for all the ways and types of payments on one technology platform is where we need to focus on. Creating transparency in payments is key to allow customers to manage multiple merchant accounts for many payment methods in one place. The industry must recognise that customers should be able to pay the way they want. Forcing customers into payment options they do not like, trust or feel comfortable with is turning business away. It is therefore our task to offer any channel, any method, any product and any currency anywhere and to any respective target group.

A simple and effective payment management service is fundamental to allowing efficient global collection and settlement. Combined with cash management, this allows the merchant to keep track of cash flow and access their money when, where and how they want to. Such service, in conjunction with billing, gives the customer a transparent overview on what he orders, uses and pays for. This provides a truly comprehensive payment solution that meets the customers’ business and financial needs.

More than anything else, what the payments industry needs is a truly holistic approach that provides simplicity, transparency and automation. ONPEX developed a high performance solution to address these complex demands to handle payments globally. Its white-label payment platform supports omni-channel processing and all methods and types of payments, including simple administration and management.

About Christoph Tutsch

Christoph Tutsch is the founder and CEO of ONPEX. He set up and funded the business in 2010 to provide businesses with a better way of handling online payments. He is responsible for the overall direction of the business and its continuing growth around the world. A lifelong entrepreneur, Christoph was previously co-founder and director of several companies in the telecoms and marketing industries.

About ONPEX

ONPEX provides global, white-label cloud technology which combines local and cross-border card processing with international alternative payment methods on a single, omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS). ONPEX solutions accelerates international expansion and the development of banks, PSPs, ISOs, and developers and offers the flexibility they need to grow globally in the payment business.