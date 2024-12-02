Sage Pay breaks down geographic boundaries with PPRO Group

Founded in 2001, Sage Pay provides ecommerce and face-to-face payment gateway solutions for over 50,000 companies throughout the UK and Ireland. It works with a variety of organisations, from innovative start-ups to major online, consumer and business brands such as EasyJet and Krispy Kreme. Sage Pay is known as one of the most trusted payment companies and is accredited by all the major banks including American Express, HSBC and Lloyds TSB to provide secure online and face to face payments for its clients.

Sage Pay required a solution to extend its capabilities so that it could better serve its larger merchant clients who are seeking to sell their goods online into the wider European market where traditional UK payment methods are not always recognised or accepted.

Sean Wilson, Managing Director, Sage Pay: “We conducted extensive due diligence across all of the major European payment providers before settling on PPRO Group as our provider of choice for these alternative payments. We were impressed by PPRO Group’s availability of a wide range of different payment types, its willingness to engage with us on technical support during the initial integration and its commitment to provide on-going technical and operational support after we went live.”

Everything under one roof

Whilst the growth of ecommerce has broken down the physical geographic barriers and made it far easier for customers to buy cross-border goods from international vendors, there is still an inbuilt fear from consumers when it comes to paying with a payment method they are not familiar or comfortable with. Sage Pay wanted to circumvent this issue by providing them with a wide choice of alternative locally-recognised payment methods so that they could unlock the wider European market.

PPRO Group as the preferred supplier

Covering the entire value chain from acquiring through issuing to processing, PPRO Group makes life easy for customers such as Sage Pay with its one-stop, end-to-end offering. Complementing conventional credit card services, PPRO Group offers payment service.

PPRO delivers a variety of alternative payment methods

PPRO Group enables payment services for Sage Pay’s clients through a variety of alternative payment methods including Germany‘s preferred APMs SOFORT, giropay, the Dutch real-time bank transfer method iDEAL and Austria‘s online banking e-payment method eps. This enables customers of Sage Pay’s clients the ability to purchase both physical and digital goods via the internet securely and in a local payment method they recognise. In the future, Sage Pay is looking to add further payment methods from PPRO Group to open up additional countries to its customers.

“We have found PPRO Group to be a trusted and reliable partner for us. We have been very impressed with PPRO Group’s breadth of expertise in alternative payment mechanisms, its willingness to engage from the outset and its technical capabilities,” adds Wilson. “We now offer PPRO Group’s services successfully to all our merchant customers that wish to integrate with us, including those through our community of development partners.”

Shortfacts

Customer: Sage Pay provides ecommerce and face-to-face payment gateway solutions for more than 50,000 companies throughout Europe, from innovative start-ups to major online, consumer and business brands.

Project: Sage Pay required a solution to extend its capabilities for merchant clients looking to sell their goods into the wider European market.

Solution: PPRO Group enables payment services for Sage Pay’s clients through a variety of European accepted payment methods including SOFORT, Giropay, iDEAL and Electronic Payment Systems (EPS).

Advantages: This enables customers of Sage Pay’s clients the ability to purchase both physical and digital goods via the internet securely and in a local payment method they recognise.

About Frank Breuss

Frank Breuss has a Master of Marketing & Sales and many years’ experience in international sales and marketing activities. Before joining PPRO, he was Country Manager Austria and Sales Manager Europe at SafetyPay. At PPRO, Frank focuses on customer and partner relationship management as well as customer acquisition. He will also be looking after the integration of products and services such as innovative payment methods for new countries and target groups.

About PPRO:

The PPRO Group is an integrated solution provider enabling international electronic payment processes. It covers the entire value chain from acquiring through issuing to processing. Complementing conventional credit card services, PPRO offers payment service providers and partners a fully integrated interactive platform supporting a multitude of national and international alternative payment schemes across more than 100 countries.