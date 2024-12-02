PCI Compliance for Merchant Mobile Apps

What are my PCI compliance obligations when it comes to my mobile app? For merchants who have a browser-based ecommerce website, and now want to offer in-app purchases to mobile shoppers, this is a commonly asked question. Mobile apps allow merchants to offer an enhanced experience to their most loyal customers.

Some confusion seems to exist around the PCI Security Standards guidelines and requirements for the handling of sensitive cardholder data when it comes to mobile apps on consumer devices. As a vendor, I’m often asked whether our mobile offering is PCI compliant.

The short answer is this - there is no PCI compliance requirement for consumer devices and the mobile apps running on those devices. In September 2012 the PCI Security Standards Council released a paper entitled “PCI Mobile Payment Acceptance Security Guidelines for Developers” wherein they introduced the parameters governing this kind of use case – this has since been more concisely clarified in FAQ Article Number 1283 on their website. In particular: “If the consumer is also the cardholder and is using the device solely for his/her own cardholder data entry, and the application can only be used by that cardholder using his own credentials, then the device is treated similarly to a cardholder’s payment card: The consumer’s environment in which the application runs is outside the scope of PCI DSS, and the consumer-facing application is not eligible for PA-DSS listing.”

So what exactly does this mean for merchants?

As for ecommerce, where a payment service provider is used, it is critical that the provider is PCI DSS compliant; and the appropriate Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) form may be used (typically SAQ A, or SAQ A-EP in some cases). As long as the merchant’s environment does not receive, transmit or store cardholder data, and all such data is directly processed by the PCI compliant payment service provider, no further PCI regulation exists. What remains is for the merchant to follow best practice security guidelines. And here the PCI Security Standards Council is very helpful.

The key is to follow structured security practices throughout the development process of the mobile app. The FAQ article referenced above goes on to say that “it is recommended that applications be developed using PA-DSS as a baseline for the protection of payment card data”. It specifically calls out PCI DSS requirements 6.3, 6.4 and 6.5.

In summary, these requirements are:

• Apply industry best practices and incorporate information security throughout the software development life cycle (internal and via third party).

• Follow change control processes and procedures, and review regularly. This would include, for example, separation of duties between development/test and production environments.

• Train developers in secure coding techniques, especially how sensitive data is handled in memory, and so prevent common coding vulnerabilities in software development processes.

No merchant wants to subject themselves to undue fraud and risk. In the absence of further PCI compliance regulation, the focus should shift from compliance to security best practices.

Even for merchants who rely on a PCI compliant service provider, and who can satisfy their obligations with SAQ A or SAQ A-EP, the question of security is still critical and should be viewed as a broader concern. The guidelines provided by the PCI Security Standards Council are certainly helpful, however, they are limited to cardholder data. Many new and emerging payment methods are used today, and are not within the PCI compliance scope, but can still be compromised. Merchants of all types and sizes would thus do well to consider the best possible security measures that are reasonably achievable.

Various supporting safety measures can be built into mobile apps. A good example is the ability for the merchant to block a particular version of the app if that version is found to have a security vulnerability. This is extremely important, since even if the vulnerability is fixed consumers don’t always upgrade their apps to the latest version, and would not be aware that a vulnerability has been detected in the version they have. For a fraudster this could become an easy target. The merchant can then gracefully encourage customers to upgrade, while limiting activity in the vulnerable version to only browsing and searching.

Since there is a good chance that the PCI Security Standards Council will at some point create compliance rules, following best practices now will also help; both to make the app safer and to make it easier to become compliant in the future.

Finally, the following points would be useful in your assessment and planning:

• If you qualify for SAQ A or SAQ A-EP, make sure that your payment service provider is PCI compliant, and listed by Visa and Mastercard as such. If you process cardholder data within your own environment, make sure that you are completely PCI DSS compliant yourself, and that your assessment is up to date and all processes and procedures remain compliant.

• Make sure that your mobile app connects securely to the PCI compliant data center and that data cannot be intercepted in transit.

• Provide authentication in your mobile app such that shoppers cannot proceed through checkout without successfully authenticating. At the same time, offering a mechanism that is understood and trusted by the shopper is important, to avoid creating too much friction.

• Add as many checks and balances into the development and go-live process as possible, especially making sure that no one person could submit a change without review.

• Conduct regular vulnerability tests, both internally and using external testers.

John Gessau is Director of Product Management at ACI Worldwide, with specific responsibility for mobile payments. John’s focus is on enabling ACI’s merchant customers to accept and integrate mobile payments into their in-store, mobile app and browser channels. Prior to this John was responsible for ACI’s mobile banking solutions for retail and commercial banking.

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Pa yments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organisations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute USD 14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omnichannel payments experience.

