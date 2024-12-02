Payments and fintech industry events to attend in 2024





While the following list is in no way exhaustive, it seeks to provide an overview of the main 2024 fintech and payments events and offer a starting point to those interested in expanding their networks and knowledge of industry trends.

The events featured have been ordered chronologically and grouped based on the quarter in which they occur. More information about the events can be found by visiting the official websites linked below.

Q1 events

The eighth edition of the E-Commerce Berlin EXPO is the first event to attend in 2024 if you want to learn more about the latest developments in the ecommerce sector. It will host participants from industries like fashion, travel, hospitality, automotive, electronics, and media, among others.

E-Commerce Berlin EXPO features not only a lineup of service providers from both Germany and 30 international markets, but also a conference programme where experts share insights into the industry.

Set to take place in London, widely considered the continent’s fintech capital, Finovate Europe is the first from a series of conferences organised all around the world to showcase banking and financial technology via demos and discussions with industry experts.

Finovate Europe’s audience is made up of senior decision-makers from financial institutions, investors, and fintech innovators. The event’s agenda features topics spanning the use of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech trends, Embedded Finance, customer experience (CX), pointers for financial service providers, fraud, investments, CBDCs, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and payments.

Also organised in London, The MoneyLive Summit aims to bring in industry leaders representing fintechs, banks, regulators, and super apps.

The event encourages networking by enabling its participants to join a wide array of meetings, workshops, and thematic roundtables. The 2024 edition is expected to cover themes ranging from the global economic outlook to future payments infrastructure, ecommerce, Open Finance, sustainability, AI, and the next-generation customer experience – among others.

MPE 2024 (Berlin, 12 14 March)

The newest edition of MPE (Merchant Payments Ecosystem) is anticipated to bring together over 1,400 attendees, more than 160 speakers, upwards of 350 merchants, and over 90 sponsors and exhibitors.

This three-day event will include networking opportunities as well as discussions regarding B2B payments, payment methods, regulatory changes, the use of AI in payments, digital inclusion, payment schemes, payment orchestration, tokenization, cross-border payments, and many other topics that you can discover by reading the event’s already available at-a-glance agenda.

MPE Berlin is not only an opportunity for networking and keeping up to date with the latest trends in payments, but also an event catered to building visibility and brand recognition for businesses by showcasing their products and solutions. Bonus – by attending, you’ll get to also experience the MPE Awards 2024 Gala, an event full of shine and joy, that recognises and awards expertise and innovation in the merchant payments ecosystem.

With a declared focus on payments, PAY 360 is a conference and exhibition organised by The Payments Association to draw together decision-makers from the entire payments value chain.

The event’s agenda includes keynotes, panels, and discussions on, but not limited to, checkout optimisation, catering to new generations of customers, insights into B2B and B2C payments, the impact of big tech on payments, Open Finance, payment orchestration, and crypto.

Q2 events

Set in the sunny city of Gaudi, MRC (Merchant Risk Council) Barcelona 2024 addresses key topics like payments and fraud prevention and is attended by industry experts with an interest in ecommerce. The event strives to create an environment that fosters networking and knowledge sharing by providing insights from subject-matter experts.

Among the main topics on the event’s agenda in 2024 are ecommerce payments, fraud, future shopper profiles, the use of AI in UX, GenAI, transaction declines, payment optimisation strategies, PSD3, SPAA, cart abandonment, payment orchestration, tokenization, and others.

ePay Summit (London, 21 May)

At its core an event focusing on new payments and financial technologies, the ePay Summit rounds up industry experts set out to discuss the latest trends and opportunities and tackle the main challenges related to ecommerce payments.

The ePay Summit provides an opportunity to connect with relevant thought leaders in the fields of ecommerce and payments. The event’s brochure, featuring more updates regarding the summit, can be requested online.

The Payments Canada SUMMIT is a forum for conversations for industry leaders regarding the future of payments in Canada and around the globe. Among some of the key trending topics covered are AI and machine learning (ML), CBDC and digital currencies, ISO 20022, fraud, regulation, gig economy, digital ID, mobile payments, compliance, data governance, and retail payments.





The event can be attended in person, in Toronto, or virtually – and promises the opportunity to be part of a discussion regarding the future of payments, to join workshops, and to connect and share ideas with today’s leaders in payments.

Arguably the biggest event in the industry, Money 20/20 Europe brings together experts in the money ecosystem, from tech giants to representatives of startups. The theme for the 2024 edition is Human X Machine, an exploration of the New World being created by leveraging what the organisers call ‘our intelligent machine counterparts’.

Moreover, the event’s planners have already revealed some insights regarding the upcoming edition, such as the fact that the former President of the French Republic, François Hollande, is a keynote speaker.

As of now, Money 20/20 Europe’s 2024 agenda has yet to be made available, especially as a call for content recently opened on 8 January. Despite this, the main topics set out to be covered in the 2024 edition include: a customer universe of one, the age of atomic finance, meet the architects, signal vs. noise, and the business of money.

Q3 events

The third quarter of the year is not very promising in terms of events. Most people use this time of the year to go on holiday, and so should you. This is your chance to give your social calendar a breather, enjoy some guilt-free downtime, and soak in the sun next to your drink of choice.

Q4 events

As we draw close to the end of 2024, there are some additional events that you should keep on your radar.

MRC Amsterdam (Amsterdam, 14 - 16 October)

MRC Amsterdam is a member-only conference for the fraud prevention and payments community in Europe. The event includes discussion panels where experts share different perspectives on the latest industry trends, roundtables that facilitate the sharing of ideas, and opportunities to connect with subject-matter experts in the fields of payments and fraud.

Among the attendees are merchants, card network representatives, law enforcement agencies, and solution providers. The event’s agenda is not yet available, but you can explore the full list of MRC’s events by visiting their website.

The Fintech Talents Festival aims to round up C-level executives, founders, and leaders representing global financial institutions, merchants, marketplaces, digital platforms, fintechs, and brands.

While the agenda for 2024 has not been published, you can take a look at the topics covered and the attendees from 2023 by accessing the event’s website.

As more events are announced, we will make sure to update our page so you don’t miss out on a new exciting opportunity to connect with industry experts and learn more about the key topics in the fintech world in 2024. Until then, an extended list of industry events can be accessed here.





About Diana Lupuleac