PayHappy! – First hyper-individual loyalty programme for SMB merchants

The days are long gone when a Payment Service Provider (PSP) was only there to push mere transactions from one bank account into another. Today’s technology enables PSPs to provide a wide range of useful additional services with which merchants can improve their business and services for their clients.

Following this mentality, we at BS PAYONE, with over 30 years of experience in payments, have decided to focus on an omnichannel strategy and deliver merchants a solution that will help them connect with their customers. The solution is PayHappy, a new kind of loyalty programme. Launched in Germany in 2017, the service has shortly won its first award at the prestigious MPE Awards in March 2018.

Personalized messages on the receipt

PayHappy! combines the advantages of the digital age with the wide availability of paper-based receipts. It was created as an easy-to-use customer loyalty tool for small to medium sized businesses. Customers who pay their bill with any debit or credit card receive personalized messages printed on their receipts. These inform about lotteries, discounts or small presents that await shoppers during their next visit to the respective store.

Merchants can use the service as an alternative to point cards or other loyalty cards. The system recognizes the type of card used as well as the amount of money that was payed. This allows for individualized messages like: Receive a free coffee with your next purchase worth more than 10 Euros. Or if a client already bought something for at least 10 Euros: Thanks for shopping. You receive a free coffee with your next purchase.

With PayHappy!, we empower SMB merchants to be able to offer customer benefit programs to their own clients. “We believe that this should not be restricted to big loyalty schemes that are available and useful only to bigger chains or stores”, says Andreas Klenk, Head of Marketing & Communication from BS PAYONE. “Our ambition is to democratise the approach to customer loyalty”, he adds.

Range matters

PayHappy! was instantly made available to a lot of clients for a small monthly fee. Almost 36.000 merchants now have the option to use this innovative service. This makes PayHappy! the most widely available customer loyalty programme in Germany. From a technology perspective, using PayHappy! Is just a matters of seconds, thanks to being designed as a plug & play solution. Nearly every card reader provided by BS PAYONE is compatible with PayHappy! No extra hardware is needed, which means no additional investments for merchants.

Advertise the products

Retailers obtain an additional way to advertise their range of products and to increase customer loyalty – all at a reasonable price. PayHappy! also hosts regular lotteries which help stores distinguish themselves from their competition.

The combination of individual loyalty campaigns for small merchants and big sponsored raffles is pretty unique in the industry. On the one hand, merchants benefit from the hyper-individual customer conversation they run by themselves. On the other, they can rely on the marketing power of BS PAYONE and its partners who help make PayHappy! visible and appealing to consumers. Merchants also receive free promotional material which they can use in their shops.

PayHappy! Is the customer’s choice

After PayHappy! has been in the field for a certain amount of time, we conducted an online survey to find out what various stakeholders think about the programme. Some 4.000 users have been asked about PayHappy! The results were pretty straightforward: 96 % of the people liked the promotions that have been displayed to them by the merchants. 69 % will use their card more often from now. 73 % found that the prizes that were made available were either good or very good. And 91 % would recommend PayHappy! to their friends and families – a pretty impressive number that indicates PayHappy! meets the needs of customers.

About Andreas Klenk

Andreas Klenk is Head of Marketing and Communication of BS PAYONE. He is an expert in payment services, e-commerce, and innovative online solutions with more than 20 years of experience in finance and e-business. In the past he worked for Deutscher Sparkassenverlag and internet provider 1&1 in various leading positions.

About BS PAYONE

BS PAYONE GmbH is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and is one of the leading omnichannel-payment providers in Europe. In addition to providing customer support to numerous Savings Banks (Sparkasse) the full-service payment service provider also provides cashless payment transaction services to more than 255,000 customers from stationary trade to the automated and holistic processing of e-commerce and mobile payments.