Optimising the payments checkout – Best practices from Rappi

Solutions for the digital payment problem in Latin America

In recent years, there has been a positive increase in digital payments in Latin America. According to the ‘Global Payments 2021’, a report made by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), revenues generated by these electronic payments are expected to grow by 8.3% annually for the next five years, becoming the second most developed market.However, it is no secret that problems persist in the payment ecosystem in Latin America, which, in one way or another, affect an assertive and complete progress.

One of the main difficulties is that there are too many payment methods in the region, which makes it hard for a single solution to solve the needs of the companies. It is for this reason that more and more businesses decided to integrate different providers to help them deliver a good experience to their customers, replacing the issue of having to manage more than four diverse platforms at once.

Likewise, consumers and the financial sector demand confidence in the process of buying online, which means they need to consider some basic guarantees. In this sense, the region faces three additional challenges:





High level of fraud

Today, the leading payment processing companies throughout Latin America have teams of hundreds of people in charge of developing technology and managing payment processors to prevent any possible fraud. The main fraud of which users are victims is unrecognised charges, which can generate millions in losses.





Poor customer service

Paying is still very complex on the continent. The payment methods available to online shoppers aren't as extensive as they would like. Moreover, shoppers have to enter their credit card details every time they want to pay and could still face transactions being declined without explanation.





High provider fees

It is very costly for companies to count and manage different payment providers and, thus, achieve greater acceptance rates in the market.





That's why Yuno was born

Yuno is the result of a definitive search for a solution. Yuno allows companies to manage different processors, payment methods, and online anti-fraud providers through a single platform, reducing the complexity and the effort companies have to put into building and maintaining their payments technology.

Additionally, Yuno also provides the possibility for users to make payments through cryptocurrencies, which translates to a total diversification in the ecosystem.

We, as founders, know everything that is behind a simple click or an online purchase. We know that this represents a huge challenge for businesses that want to compete in the digital world. We understand the very high costs and how difficult it is for them to navigate this ecosystem alone.

Yuno allows them to improve their sales and costs without having to develop a complex technology that gets out of the focus of their business.





This article was first published in Payment Methods Report 2022, the most updated overview of trends and developments in the payment methods space and the innovative technologies that these methods work upon, emerging consumers habits, and strategies on how to win at conversion and retention.







Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO, Rappi