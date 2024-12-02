Optimising the payments checkout – Best practices from MANGO

First of all, allow me to thank ‘The Paypers’ in my first lines for once again trusting me to participate in this Payment Methods Report edition.





Before defining the best practices to implement new payment methods, we should ask ourselves a few things:





1. What is our mission as payment method leaders? From my humble point of view, I believe that this department should have an entity that provides internal (in a transversal way) and external services. The clients are in charge, and as such, we must listen to them, understand them, and take care of them.





2. What do we want to achieve? Assuming that every client can make payments in a correct and simple way, we must be clear about what objective we intend with each of the payment methods. It is clear that all the payment methods ultimately transform a process into a sale, but not everyone participates in the same way – some bring customers, others are classic and globally accepted, and others increase the AOV. So, implementing payment methods just for having them is definitely not the way.





3. What benefits does it bring to the company, but above all, do we know what benefits it will bring to the customer? This is something critical, as a payment method must be in line with the commercial objectives of the company, and every payment method that is in the checkout, to a greater or lesser extent, must be used, otherwise, it is occupying a rich space without meaning.





4. Are we clear about the cons of each of the payment methods that we want to implement? We live in an imperfect world and, sometimes, generating more business has its counterparts: increased returns, costs, susceptibility to fraud. Therefore, it is very important to know what is going to happen when we start it up and to be very clear about the business case and be prepared for it. If the business case doesn't come out, let's not proceed.





5. Is everything clear? Putting yourself in the client's shoes and stopping thinking as a ‘business’ is a highly recommended attitude. Let's think that, in the end, the client is going to use this, therefore, let's ask ourselves, does it work? Do we include elements of trust? Are the logos shown the ones that the client easily identifies? Does the customer feel that they control the purchase process?





6. Let's make it easy. The more steps we give the client, the worse. If we are able to be ‘intelligent’ and know in advance which payment method that client will choose, let us be dynamic and put it first on the list. If for the next few times we are able to remember their favourite payment method, our client will thank us.





In my opinion, the best practices in implementing payment methods while doing business with common sense, beyond being successful, are the sums of all these questions. Although each company is a different world, if you do not turn this famous pin point that is the payment, into something without friction and as smooth as possible, the customer will have to make more effort in the purchase and the satisfaction will never be complete. So, if you want to implement payment methods, think globally, and look after the customer.





This article was first published in Payment Methods Report 2022, the most updated overview of trends and developments in the payment methods space and the innovative technologies that these methods work upon, emerging consumers habits, and strategies on how to win at conversion and retention.







Carlos Madrona Guillén, Internal Control & Compliance, Payment Methods and Fraud Director, MANGO