ONPEX and Payment Goblin - powering a global ambition

Overview

• Payment Goblin is a new and ambitious payment service provider (PSP) offering merchant accounts and payment solutions to a global market.

• With mobile being the key to their business plan and needing a Global Acquiring Network and an omni-channel payment solution to realise their goals, they naturally turned to ONPEX, The Online Payment Exchange, to power their proposition and give them the world-wide reach they needed.

• Using the ONPEX White-label Payment Platform, Payment Goblin was able to seamlessly integrate their systems with ONPEX and offer clients a truly international reach.

• ONPEX has been able to halve the time it takes for Payment Goblin to on-board a merchant and delivered a 92% merchant acceptance rate.

Payment Goblin transactions/day growth chart

The challenge

Global ambitions require global reach. Payment Goblin is a PSP with a base of merchants from all types of risk levels. It required an established technology that could be white-labeled to the companys look and feel. Payment Goblin wanted their merchants to integrate easily and access both international and local payment methods.

Payment providers have to be able to offer two critical features:

1) Speed – Getting merchants on-board swiftly is vital. Merchants do not want to lose time and business with a lengthy on-boarding process.

2) Reach – Commerce is global and the ambitious merchant requires the ability to trade with any consumer anywhere in the world.

Payment Goblin volume/day growth chart

The solution

Payment Goblin identified ONPEX as having the capacity, speed and reach to power its proposition and help them achieve the corporate goals.

Payment Goblin use the ONPEX opx.io platform as a full white-labeled product including own production and sandbox gateway, management and portal URLs and the full documentation and samples, branded with their own logo and colours. The configuration of the white-label setup was very simple for with all that was required for Payment Goblin being the purchasing of SSL certificates for their domains and adjusting the DNS settings accordingly.

Once the white-label was branded in the look and feel of Payment Goblin, they could start immediately to integrate merchants onto the platform.

Using the ONPEX White-label Payment Platform, Payment Goblin gained access to acquirers, payment systems and payment related products available on the ONPEX platform. Payment Goblin was instantly able to pick and activate the relevant destinations to their significant acquirers and payment methods.

With a streamlined online merchant on-boarding process the turnaround time of merchant applications could be drastically reduced. Merchant applications and the related open issues can be tracked faster and more efficient.

Payment Goblin is also using the ONPEX Global Acquiring Network to place its merchants and board them quickly. Payment Goblin can now help their merchants internationally.

The results

1) ONPEX has given Payment Goblin the ability to halve the amount of time it takes to integrate merchants into their system.

Having deployed the ONPEX gateway we have been able to halve integration times for our merchants from an average of 4 days to 2 days.

Justin Martin, Payment Goblin

2) ONPEX has slashed Payment Goblins merchant pre-check times to only 24 hours. Not only this, but acceptance rates have risen commensurately.

“ONPEX has taken us from an already impressive 84% merchant acceptance rate to an almost perfect 92% acceptance rate. This adds significantly to our appeal to potential clients.”

Justin Martin

3) ONPEX has delivered the global reach that Payment Goblin needed to offer to merchants.

The true power of the ONPEX Global Acquiring Network is the ability to offer our merchants local pricing on a global scale.”

Justin Martin

About Christoph Tutsch

Christoph Tutsch is the founder and CEO of ONPEX. He set up and funded the business in 2010 to provide businesses with a better way of handling online payments. He is responsible for the overall direction of the business and its continuing growth around the world. A lifelong entrepreneur, Christoph was previously co-founder and director of several companies in the telecoms and marketing industries.

About ONPEX

ONPEX is an award-winning, global, white-label cloud payment solution combining local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payment methods on one omnichannel Platform as a Service (PaaS). ONPEX solutions accelerate international expansion and the development of banks, PSPs, ISOs and developers and offer the flexibility they need to grow globally in the payment business. ONPEX has connectivity to hundreds of acquirers, alternative payment methods and payment related solutions internationally and operates entities in Europe, North America and Asia.

About Payment Goblin

Established in 2014, Payment Goblin has quickly established itself within the ecommerce community as a trusted source of expert consultancy and quality payment service provider. Payment Goblin offers both high street, online and mobile businesses a range of services and solutions designed to help them bank their turnover whether paid by credit card, debit card, from wallets or bank transfers in multiple traditional or emerging currencies. Complimenting these services is an advisory capability aimed at keeping ecommerce businesses compliant with the plethora of ever changing international legislation, rules and regulations constantly being enacted across the globe that continue to impact on existing business practices and changing risk profiles.