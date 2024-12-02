Online Banking ePayments (OBeP): number one ecommerce payment method in the Netherlands

Today, banks are facing many developments like the rise of new technologies, new consumption habits and consumers’ higher expectations in terms of digital shopping experience and security. New regulations open the market to new entrants competing with banks making it necessary for them to innovate in order to catch new revenue streams.

Aware of the transformation ongoing on the payment landscape, Worldline has been investing in OBeP for 10 years to propose banks alternative payment solutions answering these challenges. Through these solutions banks can provide their customers with a safe and simple way to pay for online purchases using the familiar online banking account to either confirm a credit transfer or validate an e-Mandate. With the implementation of a local OBeP solution in 2005, the Dutch banks were one of the first setting the cornerstone for the rise of non-card payments in the European market.

The success of credit transfer in the Dutch market

In Netherlands, the implementation of iDEAL in 2005, the local payment method for credit transfers, was a milestone in the rise of non-card payments. Credit transfers have proven to be of great success, both for Dutch e-merchants and e-buyers resulting in a sustainable growth over the years. Today, iDEAL is the favored payment method in the Dutch ecommerce market. 60% of Dutch e-buyers prefer to use iDEAL for their online purchases while more than 187,000 web shops accepted it in 2014, and the numbers are still growing.

As the preferred payments solulution provider of the iDEAL scheme, Worldline has processed more than 180 million transactions for Dutch banks with a growth rate of 26.5% in 2014.

Beyond credit transfers: orientation to new OBeP services

In addition to credit transfers, Dutch banks are now also able to offer direct debits through e-Mandates proposed by Betaalvereniging Nederland (BVN) as an alternative payment method. e-Mandates are a highly cost-saving solution for banks, especially when it comes to processing and administration costs compared to the respective costs of paper-based mandates. Worldline has recently been selected to support two major Dutch banks to process and manage e-Mandates.

With Worldline, local banks are able to extend their OBeP services to process international transactions. As a certified payment service provider of the new European OBeP scheme, MyBank, Worldline is able to offer OBeP solutions which work at international level too.

What’s next?

“In an ever changing environment, banks will always be challenged by new trends and developments. The ideas in the area of OBeP to meet future requirements are manifold: instant payments and e-identity are two topics that banks need to follow closely. Worldline as the leading European player in payments and transactional services industry will be ready to support banks in their continuous transformation.” Wolf Kunisch, Head of the Global Business Line Financial Processing & Software Licensing and Managing Director of Germany & CEE at Worldline.

About Sylvie Calsacy

Sylvie Calsacy is responsible of SEPA payments and Online Banking ePayment offerings at Worldline. Previous to Worldline, she had several positions in a major European bank and life insurance company being responsible for liquidity management, payment systems and treasury. Sylvie holds a Master of Financing, is certified in International Investment Analyst by SFAF and graduated in Financial Mathematics in CNAM.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader and a major global player in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline contributes to provide a seamless and innovative transactional experience to the end users. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing.