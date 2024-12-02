Not simply a token gesture. Cashless payment at PizzaExpress

PizzaExpress recently launched their “Pay At Table service using Flyt’s hospitality technology. This solution utilises the CyberSource Secure Acceptance Flexible Token to help protect and deliver cashless payments. Secure Acceptance Flexible Token is an acceptance product built with the CyberSource Token Management Service (TMS). TMS lets merchants track customer purchases across channels, standardise token management and drive new payment experiences.

The project is another positive outcome from an ecosystem of technology companies coming together to deliver experiences that put customers in control; this time for PizzaExpress customers.

VIDEO: Learn how PizzaExpress uses CyberSource tokenisation to create seamless, more personalised customer experiences via their mobile app

Flyt, (previously a Visa incubation hub merchant in 2016, which supports the fastest growing startups in Europe) provided the “Pay at Table” service and ePOS integration, and CyberSource’s technology is processing payments, tokenising sensitive payment data and vaulting tokens in secure Visa data centres. At its core, payment tokenisation can help businesses safeguard sensitive payment data and reduce the scope of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance.

The waiter-less payment experience starts from the moment a customer is seated. When their order is taken, they are given a table number and when ready to leave, they open the app, pop in their table number, view the bill, redeem a discount voucher, pay and leave – all without involving the waiting staff.

The innovative, digital solution creates more time for staff to provide excellent customer service, and allows PizzaExpress to interact and build loyalty with customers.

Cashless payment solutions are allowing payment to become a seamless transaction behind the scenes, challenging the traditional method of physically offering your card and requesting staff to process it.

Carey Benn, Flyt Chief Revenue Officer explained: “T he Token Management Service is critical as it changes the scope of PCI compliance entirely. CyberSource is an accredited PCI DSS Level 1 service provider and runs the Service as an off-premises cloud solution. By leaving data security in the hands of the experts, we know that customers’ valuable payment data is stored in secure Visa data centres. This leaves us free to focus on integrating the technology that underpins the app. It also means that we benefit from the innovations that CyberSource bring to the table, including the protection of consumers from fraudulent transactions.



The work that CyberSource has done to enable partially enhanced reversals is, in my opinion, one of the biggest innovations brought to banking in the last few years and shows the ability of a Visa-owned company to work quickly and innovate with one of the fastest growing startups in the UK”

The “Pay At Table” app has had really high adoption. At its peak, it was number 2 in the Apple App Store for all free apps and Top 5 in the food & Drink Category*. It was rolled out to 470+ restaurants and engagement was consistent at a high volume of locations. Staff and customers have responded well to the app, which is introduced at the point of sale, with consumers being incentivised to download and use the app with a free pizza.

Matt Broom, Digital Customer Solutions Manager at PizzaExpress said “the feedback we have had from customers has been incredibly positive. The download rate has been unbelievable! The big function that we are really proud of is being able to pay at the table, without the need to call a waiter to pay the bill, which is the biggest pain-point in the dining experience. Using the app can save customers around thirteen minutes wait time, on average”.

Rhidian John, Director of Product Management, CyberSource said “the Flexible Token API was built with three aims: simple to integrate, more secure than anything else on the market and to put the merchant in total control of the user experience. It is a RESTful API which uniquely uses ephemeral public key encryption to protect cardholder data, even if their network is compromised. It can be integrated directly to native apps, or comes in a fully hosted Microform solution for web integration.

