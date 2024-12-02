New business opportunities for merchants with more alternative payment methods

Alternative payment methods offer is crucial for checkout conversion

As the global ecommerce landscape is more and more complex so consumer preferences vary by demographic, country and the product or service they would like to buy.

According to Statista “E-commerce worldwide 2016”, in 2016, only 31% of online worldwide shoppers used credit cards for their online purchases, which meant that 61% of customers did not use credit cards. These data together with a limited choice of payment methods suggest merchants might easily lose a significant percentage of purchases at the checkout.

DOCOMO Digital understands these major roadblocks for all merchants and offers an alternative to traditional payment providers, from acquisition to conversion at checkout, to support merchants around the globe to increase their online sales.

The mobile age of ecommerce

Ecommerce has seen a spectacular surge recently due to purchases initiated and completed on mobile devices, so it is also the time to look at payment industry from a different perspective. In this respect, DOCOMO Digital brings together key ecosystem partners to unlock new opportunities for everyone.

It is crucial for every global business to understand how customers prefer to pay in order to offer them the most appropriate payment mix for each ecommerce business. DOCOMO Digital combines talent, technology and creativity to enable its merchant customers and its carrier partners to create value through connected commerce.

DOCOMO Digital is a Japanese company so it is building up the business on its Japanese heritage. In Japan, direct carrier billing is the most popular payment method reaching more than 50% of online transactions, therefore the company offers solutions that connect commerce for people around the world. Concretely, DOCOMO Digital works with merchants and service providers to enhance customer experience and conversion across connected devices while leveraging on marketing, payment and financial services combined with carrier data and billing capabilities.

DOCOMO Digital offers a connecting platform that covers the entire ecommerce value chain and eliminates the need for multiple integrations, tools, and interfaces. With its one-API approach for a single integration to access all local and global APMs through only one contract and one settlement as well as its full operations management service, the company helps merchants to scale up cross-border sales and to grow internationally, especially for European merchants with ecommerce businesses in Japan.

We work with our merchant customers to help them achieve maximum performance in quality conversion by removing friction throughout the sign-up, shopping and checkout processes across all connected channels with our KYC, VAT management, payment and financial services.

We work with our carrier partners to shape their connected commerce vision and strategy all the way through to designing, deploying and operating technology, payments and marketing solutions driving unprecedented value.

Merchants benefits

Acquire new customers thanks to DOCOMO Digital Marketing Solutions and offer them a wide variety of payment options; Increase conversion by offering customers their preferred payment method, including alternative payment methods, global and local schemes and direct carrier billing; Drive costs down as alternative payment methods are more cost-effective to process than cards in some markets.

Global expertise for mobile merchants

Digital marketing: Customer centricity empowers merchants to target the right customer with the right channel and right message, at the right time. Also it helps them to be align around a strategy that will drive long-term value to the business: acquiring high-value customers, and keeping them coming back.

Payment facilitator: One single implementation to access a full services smart solution dedicated to boost ecommerce business, including cash management, settlement and invoicing, split payments and payout engine, compliance and regulatory coverage.

Financial services: One contract accepting all payment methods including open invoice and instalment payments, no risk and guaranteed payouts, international rollout, settlement, invoicing and VAT management.

E-wallet services: Passported e-money license UE coverage, white label e-wallet platform, reversed wallets for split / group payments, marketplace ready.

KYC and risk check: Based on data sources collected at shop level, accurate decisional rules engine, real-time scoring and risk exposure.

Direct carrier billing: Digital goods, ticketing (transportation, events, parking) in supported markets in Europe, physical goods in specific territories.

About Hiroyuki Sato:

Hiroyuki Sato, a 25-year NTT Group and NTT DOCOMO veteran, with over seven years of global business management and M&A experience, leads DOCOMO Digital with his ambitious vision to enable next-generation mobile-centric digital commerce in the global market.

About DOCOMO Digital:

DOCOMO Digital is a payments solutions provider, with over 15 years of experience in building the worlds most advanced mobile commerce environment. DOCOMO encourages financial inclusion for consumers, merchants, corporations and governments worldwide, and aims to connect five billion mobile users by 2020.

