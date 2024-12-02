McDonalds France digital transformation puts the customer at the heart of their organisation

There are 6.8 billion people on the planet at present. 4.8 billion own mobile phones, whereas only 4.2 billion use a toothbrush.

Mobile booming and the exponential growth rate of smartphones have changed the way consumers behave and their buying journey. Consumers are demanding new experiences, always connected, they want ultra-personalised and simple interactions with the brand, at the very moment they need it. To support this new way of consuming, McDonald’s France has decided to build with Worldline a unique, customised platform including a wallet to enable them to start the digital transformation.

Now McDonald’s France is able to enhance customer journey, providing customised ordering experience.

Interfaced with the online ordering system, the digital platform orchestrates and stores securely all data. The digital platform exposes essential data to all channels to efficiently meet new customers’ expectations.

Furthermore, the wallet that embeds the consumer digital identity makes the experience seamless, guaranteeing a strong authentication and an opt-in for the next transactions. McDonald’s France enhances the customer journey through its online ordering, and offer tailored promotions to customers on an individual basis. This combination of transactional and digital expertise makes McDonald’s France Digital Platform one of the first online, non-delivery, fast-food ordering services in the world which enables customers to prepare and pre-pay for their orders ahead of time.

This new experience can see customers ordering their meals through the online channels, either from home or on the go. Payment is made in advance using the Worldline Wallet. Once the payment has been made, the customer receives a unique QR code which can be used in a McDonald’s participant restaurant in France the same day to collect the order.

The new online ordering system is a win-win for the fast food chain. First of all the overall experience for the customer is improved, and secondly McDonald’s France gains a valuable insight into their customers behavior through the data collected, allowing for targeted offers and cross sales. However, far from having crossed the finishing line, this is just the beginning for McDonald’s France. In fact, many innovative payment solutions will emerge and will continue to shake up the fast food scene.

«Today’s major retailers and merchants must increasingly support and empower customers as they seek through all channels, move across them, and seek constant, real-time information, interaction and transactional support. That demands the most advanced, complete, seamless and innovative omnicommerce approach. We are pleased to be the matching partner to the new McDonalds France digital strategy by delivering innovative services that bring added value and customisation to its customers every day.» Stated Marc-Henri Desportes, General Manager of Worldline.

«Our digital ambitions are strong to meet the challenges of our customers new uses and Worldline is a global player in this momentum. As a company controlling the entire transactional value chain, we have found one of our partners to expand our inter-channel commitment.» Stated Jean-Noël Penichon, Director of Digital France.

About Stephan Blachier

As a spokesman, Stephan Blachier brings with him a wealth of credentials earned from a career that spans more than 20 years in payment and merchants sectors. He joined Worldline in 2001, where he had several positions before managing since 2013 the global business division of Digital Retail, Private Label and Loyalty Cards.

About Worldline

Worldline is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to end consumers. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with over 40 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organised around three axes: Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and generated 1.15 billion euros revenues in 2014. Worldline is an Atos company.



