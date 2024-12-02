Jeroen Kuiper, Allsecur: "Paying your car insurance policy the easy way"

Allsecur was voted ‘Best choice car insurance’ by 1.5 million critical consumers for several years in a row. Allsecur ended in the top 5 of independent comparison sites as Best Insurer’ based on price and quality. Allsecur customers can be assured of an excellent coverage, competitive price and good service.

Meeting customer demands

Additionally, good service translates into meeting customer’s requirements regarding the payment of the insurance premium. More and more people prefer receiving digital bills and making payments online. Thanks to this behavior, AcceptEmail is becoming a more preferred method for paying bills, along with direct debit. Already 1 in 4 Dutch citizens use their mobile phone to make payments. It is one of the reasons why Allsecur also offers its customers AcceptEmail. “It allows customers who purchase online car insurance to easily make an electronic or mobile payment straight from their email inbox.” says Jeroen Kuiper, General Manager at Allsecur.

Immediately after finalizing the purchase, a friendly payment request is sent straight into the customer’s inbox. It might not be groundbreaking news, but it is vital for people who take out online insurances that they can also pay in an easy way. Having to sign up for an account in order to pay is not desirable. AcceptEmail simply delivers payment requests directly to the email inbox. From that point on, payment initiation is secure and easy without having to re-enter any data. A successful payment is shown instantly in the email. Once the payment is made, the status indicator in the email directly changes color from blue into green. This way the customer always knows for sure whether his payment was successful.

Making billing and payments easy

For Allsecur the starting point for all customer contact moments is that all communication is always clear and understandable. Jeroen Kuiper says: We want to approach our customers the way we want to be treated ourselves. This is also how we have drafted our insurance policies. We want to communicate in a way that everyone can understand. We also like to do a bit extra for our customers. For example, by sending an SMS in case you accidentally forgot to pay your policy and you don’t want to risk of being uninsured. We want to communicate this way through all processes, including the payment process. AcceptEmail requires little effort to successfully make a payment. Also making a mobile payment via your bank app is very easy. Just entering your mobile PIN is already sufficient in many cases. You don’t need a bank calculator to authorize a payment.

Benefits for both recipient and sender

The Allsecur Billing & Collections Department is responsible for billing, credit control and collection of outstanding bills. AcceptEmail makes a valuable contribution to achieving the objectives of the department. Customers that are using AcceptEmail pay faster and have a better customer experience. Another advantage for us is that payments can be automatically matched. As a result, the costs of collection are structurally reduced. This way we can continue to deliver our customers a quality car insurance at a competitive price.

Sending electronic mandates

Jeroen Kuiper is pleased with the results of using AcceptEmail. For that reason Allsecur have recently started using the digital authorisation form, also known as AcceptEmail Mandates. This is a new way of collecting authorisations for direct debit transfer. At Allsecur we are always looking for ways to provide a better service. Paper authorisations give a lot of hassle and are old-fashioned. We are now one of the first insurance companies that is collecting fully compliant electronic authorisations. And our customers love it because it is making their lives a lot easier.

About Jeroen Kuiper

Jeroen Kuiper was one of the founders of Allsecur 6 years ago, a daughter company of Allianz. First as a program manager and since 4 years now as general manager. Before Allsecur, Jeroen Kuiper worked for 6 years as a program manager on strategic projects in P&C and Life within Achmea, the largest insurer in the Netherlands. 18 years ago Jeroen Kuiper started his carrier as an IT project manager within BSO, a very successful IT consultancy agency which was founded by Edgar Wintzen.

About Allsecur

Allsecur Netherlands is part of Allianz. Allianz offers a comprehensive range of insurance and asset management products and services to over 83 million customers in more than 70 countries.

