Is your website optimised for the cross-border consumer?

Digital River, a global ecommerce and payments provider, recently commissioned a study evaluating ecommerce merchants’ views on selling globally. According to the research, UK and US companies are not only pointing to ecommerce channels as critical to their rapid expansion plans in new international markets, but the vast majority surveyed expect to begin earning revenue in one year or less. While companies clearly have big plans, not all, however, are prepared to generate the big results they are banking on.

Understand your local consumer

Regardless of your industry or market, success in serving a global audience requires a deep understanding of your local customers. Whether your customers are located in the US, Germany, China or India, you need to understand their cultures, payments preferences and shopping patterns – and that is just for starters.

Understand your local market

Taking commerce global also requires in-depth knowledge of regional ecommerce infrastructures in the geographies where you do business. On a country-by-country basis, this includes having the right banking relationships, meeting regulatory and tax requirements to stay compliant, and having the right customer service and logistics channels in place so your shoppers are assured of the best possible shopping experience. This list alone can represent a challenge for many merchants when it comes to the realities of implementation. Yet it highlights only a few of the critical factors that can impact the success and failure of your global expansion plans.

Benchmark your cross-border commerce program

To truly test the preparedness of companies in meeting the needs of international shoppers, Digital River recently released X-Border Payments Optimization Index. The Index assessed more than 160 online stores, across more than 60 attributes, nine industry categories and 10 countries, including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and the Netherlands, UK and US.

The results were somewhat sobering. The Index found that the majority of companies are not fully prepared to effectively welcome the influx of global shoppers. Based on the Index scale of 1(low) to 100 (high) – online merchants’ aggregate score was 60 – just above the halfway point – when it comes to conducting global ecommerce.

Implement industry best practices

While these results suggest there is plenty of work that needs to be done, the good news is there are some basic steps you can take to ensure your online business outperforms your competition. To improve your chances of exceling at cross-border ecommerce:

Speak the local language: Support a minimum of six different languages on your website – aim to support all languages of your target audience. Do the math: Present prices in local currency, offering 11 or more currency options that are pertinent to your buyer’s location. Play the global card game: Accept global payment brands and methods, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal and Diner’s Club International, and preferably local payment options where relevant. Keep help alive: Ensure that your customers have easy access to help when needed. Slim down checkout: Minimise the number of pages that your customers must navigate to complete their checkout process.

Don’t do it alone

If you're running into challenges getting your online store optimised for cross border sales, you are not alone. With competing priorities and limited resources, many merchants find it difficult to prioritise and execute the necessary changes that will improve their cross-border shopping experience.

