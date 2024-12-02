IDchecker: Welcome to the future of online identification

IDchecker’s free enrolment service and global authentication solutions will boost online business thanks to watertight online ID verification combined with a pleasant user experience.

REDUCE FRAUD AND COSTS

Until now, asking a customer for proof-of- address or photo-ID in an online verification process meant asking them to step out of the online process. This increases the risk of customer drop-off and lost revenue. IDchecker changes all that.

OPTIMIZE USER EXPERIENCE

Thanks to a user friendly capturing tool and fast ID document verification, customers can upload their documents with the devices they use every day. The easy-to-use (mobile) solutions will get them moving swiftly through the process.

A TRULY GLOBAL SOLUTION

Easy Onboard is all about keeping your customer online and moving them through the process with as little friction as possible. The service is equipped to manage passports, identity cards and driver’s licenses from all the world. So when we say we offer users a truly global service, we mean it!

TYING THE PERSON TO THE ID DOCUMENT

It gets even better. We’ve come full-circle, by tying ID document verification to biometric authentication. FACELINK connects the person to the identity document and addresses the growing need for strong online authentication. FACELINK is the first cloud-based, multimodal biometric authentication service for web and mobile users.

OUR PRODUCTS: MULTIPLE SERVICES, ONE GREAT SOLUTION

IDchecker’s EASY ONBOARD, STRONG ID and recently added FACELINK bring together our years of experience into one powerful solution for your business.

1. EASY ONBOARD

Use a smartphone’s camera or webcam to scan any ID document worldwide.

EASY ONBOARD turns any camera-equipped device into a data capture tool. Eliminating key strokes and capturing all the specific information you need for your KYC process. Processing the data and photo and extracting it from the ID in real-time.

2. STRONG ID

Get the best global solution for online id document verification available.

STRONG ID is a comprehensive KYC solution that supports 3500 different types of passports, driver’s licenses and identity cards from every country on Earth. But it does more. It can also read and process utility bills, bank statements, credit cards, telephone bills and many more relevant data documents. The unique combination of auto verification and expert examination will meet all KYC demands.

3. FACELINK

Connect the person to the Identity Document with face recognition technology.

We believe the best way to validate an ID document is by using STRONG ID. But if you need to know who’s submitting the proof of ID, a document is not enough. You need one more step in the process. Combining the best ID document verification tool available with state-of-the-art face recognition technology: FACELINK.

COMPANY PROFILE

IDchecker offers the most innovative ID verification solutions on the market and is the leading service for automated capture and verification of identity documents, processing nearly 10,000 transactions daily. We have been awarded several prizes and have been recognized by key industry organizations, such as Deloitte. Our clients include some of the worlds most trusted and innovative companies in the money transfer and financial services industry.

IDchecker keeps innovating and promises to be a game changer in the world of online identification by continually investing heavily in R&D. Over the last year, our product development team has found new ways to support a wide range of scanning solutions and has continuously optimized the image processing techniques to increase speed and accuracy.