Grow your SME with online payment solutions

SMEs, the small and medium enterprises, are non-subsidiary, independent firms which employ fewer than a given number of employees, with a certain amount of annual sales, assets and many other factors, varying per country. In Europe, for example, a firm with no more than 250 employees is considered to be an SME.

The role of online payments for SMEs

SMEs generally work with limited capital and they are always in the growing mode. Cash-flow remains an issue for this kind of enterprises. Larger clients of these entities impose lengthy payment terms on suppliers, forcing many SMEs to navigate the complex, often expensive, finance options available to them.

Apart from that, any online payment solution is a key issue for small and medium enterprises. A large number of this kind of companies is still using primitive ways to accept payments, in both B2C and B2B model. The need of the hour for small and medium businesses is one robust and effective online payment solution, which could create a bridge for transferring and receiving funds easily.

Online payments can also drastically help SMEs to grow their business and soar their revenues. These payment solutions can save businesses time and money, even if they do not run an ecommerce website. They offer clients more ways to pay, cut away expensive transaction costs, and allow SMEs to manage payments in a more streamlined manner.

Advantages of online payments for SMEs

1. It offers new opportunities: online payment methods allow conveniently selling goods and services online. SMEs who are currently dealing in brick-and-mortar can expand their business online through ecommerce.

2. It offers instant payments: one of the great advantages of online payments is that the payment is quick and hassle-free. One can easily make a payment sitting comfortably at home or office.

3. It boosts merchant reliability: customers today often consider merchants more reliable than the online payment methods available on their site. It encourages them to do business with the merchant.

4. It gives a competitive edge: for a merchant, accepting online payments can improve reputation, allowing it to gain the trust of the customers. Moreover, when others have online payment systems, you cannot afford to ask for payments via cheques.

5. It influences buyers: An online payment method may influence customers to purchase items listed on the website. Since the transaction is quick and easy, and one can pay via credit cards, buyers are more likely to grab the deal, if there is an online payment system in place.

6. It offers credit card payments: customers can use their credit cards to make payments, even though they do not have money in their bank account. More importantly, you can break down the payment into several instalments.

SMEs in Hong Kong versus Europe

SMEs in Hong Kong account for 98% of total business units and 47% of total employment, whereas in Europe there are 21 million SMEs, which is over 99% of all businesses.

If we take a comparative approach in SMEs’ sector for both Hong Kong and Europe, SMEs in Hong Kong have started moulding themselves into technological enterprises, utilising the power of online payments in their businesses. Payment Asia, one of the key players in the region providing online payment solutions, has helped many enterprises with online payment solutions. Powering the business with online payment helped SMEs increase their revenues as well as enter new business horizons.

