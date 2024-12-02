First Atlantic Commerce assists Digicel to enhance online bill payments

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is an international payment gateway and risk management solutions company based in Bermuda, part of the Latin American Caribbean Region. FAC works with acquiring banks around the world to provide online credit card processing services to merchants. As well, FAC provides stand-alone, online risk mitigation services to merchants, banks and other gateways.

First Atlantic Commerce is well entrenched in the Latin American Caribbean Region (LACR) and together with its partner banks, has been enabling ecommerce for merchants across the Caribbean for over a decade.

In 2015, FAC joined forces with Digicel to support their online payment processing efforts across the Caribbean.

Business Situation

Digicel is a total communications and entertainment company. They are committed to offering the best value in service to their customers with their affordable and innovative mobile services, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, cable TV, broadband and engaging content.

They needed an ecommerce payment solution that could provide securely enabled transactions for Digicel’s customers across the Caribbean. Specifically, they needed a solution to facilitate their Bill Pay Now product, which is an online bill payment application that allows Digicel’s post-paid and cable customers to pay their bills at any time, using their handheld devices, laptop or desktop computers.

Digicel connected their website to FAC via an API to provide the company with real-time, online Visa and MasterCard processing in a 3-D Secure enabled environment.

FAC is now providing secure, online payment processing services for Digicel’s Bill Pay Now application in 13 markets including Cayman, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, St. Lucia, Jamaica, Anguilla, Trinidad, St. Vincent, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Grenada.

Funds are settled to Digicel’s merchant accounts that are set up with banks in each of these jurisdictions.

Benefits

FAC’s solution provides full redundancy and can handle scores of transactions per second, ensuring all online consumers looking to purchase from Digicel can do so easily and efficiently.

The FAC solution has helped Digicel maximize sales and reduce fraud risk via a secure online platform. A single, simple integration to FAC has enabled Digicel to access banks across the Caribbean for full 3-D Secure™ Visa and MasterCard ecommerce processing.

Digicel has further integrated its online streaming Play Go product with FAC to allow its customers to subscribe to cable TV content.

Digicel is also currently working on another integration to FAC via one of their software providers, Touch4Pay, to enable Kiosk payments in Jamaica, with plans to expand into other Digicel jurisdictions.

About Tricia Lines Hill

Tricia Lines Hill is Senior Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at First Atlantic Commerce. She holds a Masters degree in International Business, and has over 25 years of experience in global marketing, corporate communications and business development.

About First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider. Headquartered in Bermuda, and established in 1998 to create secure card-based payment solutions for e-businesses, FAC’s cGate technology offers service, flexibility and security to adapt to many business and bank acquirer requirements. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure™ and Kount’s fraud control system, in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region. For more information on First Atlantic Commerce, please visit www.firstatlanticcommerce.com.

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 15 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide. Launched in Jamaica in 2001, the company now employs over 6,000 people. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.