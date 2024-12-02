Faster Payments: gearing up for the New Access Model

The Faster Payments Service (FPS) has gained huge momentum since its introduction to the UK in 2008. Customers are already benefiting from reduced payment processing times, from three working days using the BACS system to as little as a couple of minutes.

However, in spite of the significantly reduced payment times, today’s digital savvy and ever-demanding customers expect ubiquitous access to a real-time payment service, regardless of who they bank with – a common challenge for a number of smaller banks and non-traditional payment service providers (PSPs) in the UK. That’s where the New Access Model comes into play, by offering a new way to connect to the service and extending its reach to a number of new financial institutions in this space.

Over the last seven years, the FPS has handled over four billion payments and is currently responsible for processing around GBP 100 million worth of payments per month. And while these figures are already an achievement, the market has been constrained by the fact that only 11 members connect to FPS directly. With only 2 of 11 participants offering Direct Corporate Access (DCA) to faster payments, corporates wishing to submit payments files by FPS are limited in their choice of banking.

Furthermore, in addition to the direct access members, 400 smaller banks and non-traditional PSPs access the platform indirectly through sponsor banks. The cost of being a direct member is disproportionately high for many of these players, who are also increasingly demanding a real-time 24/7 service. To tackle these issues, the Faster Payments Scheme is launching its New Access Model in December 2015, offering a new way to connect to the service.

The initiative goes beyond the traditional models of direct and indirect access, by connecting to existing systems via a technical aggregation service. This will present a software accreditation programme aimed at the fintech vendor community, who in turn can facilitate direct connectivity to the FPS for a number of new challengers and PSPs. When complete, this will create a more level playing field for any bank or PSP that wishes to offer immediate real-time payments, where it can use an accredited vendor to provide the technical connectivity to access the scheme. Crucially, the new model means that users that previously had to use the bank-sponsored route can switch from near real-time and same day payments to immediate, real-time payments.

Once the New Access Model is introduced, those who have previously accessed FPS via a bank-sponsored indirect model will have three options:

1. Build an in-house solution. This could be both costly and time consuming, depending on the technical requirements and the nature of running 24/7 back-office platforms and operations that are required to achieve real-time payments.

2. Outsource to an accredited bureau. With bureaus charging for each individual transaction, this method could also be expensive depending on the bank’s requirements and isn’t a sustainable option in the long term.

3. Use a hybrid model. Banks and PSPs could use ready-made technical aggregation software that is accredited as part of the New Access Model. With most vendors offering aggregation services on a cost effective subscription basis, and some vendors even choosing to abandon additional charges for transactions, the hybrid model could result in a very quick return on investment for any new players entering the market.

Whichever route they opt for, time is running out for the banks and PSPs to make their choice. It’s an exciting time for the payments sector: beginning with December, the UK will enter the next phase in the ongoing payments revolution.

About Simeon Parker

Simeon Parker is the Head of Banking at AccessPay. He has over 25 years successful commercial experience in Global Business Development and Key Account Relationships having worked at both VocaLink and SWIFT as an Account Director and has held senior management positions in treasury and capital markets operations at Bank of America International, Standard Chartered Merchant Bank and Lehman Brothers.

At AccessPay, Simeon is responsible for building and maintaining senior C level professional relationships and alliances with Banks, Payment Infrastructures and Partners on a global basis.

About AccessPay

AccessPay, an early adopter of disruptive technology in payment automation and business intelligence, brings an innovative approach to corporate-to-bank and bank-to-bank connectivity. Founded in 2012 and now serving nearly 300 corporates and financial institutions worldwide, AccessPay are one of a few fintech vendors committed to providing a comprehensive suite of solutions ranging from real-time payments to enhanced cash visibility and liquidity management.