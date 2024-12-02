Everything under one roof – the key for global expansion

A key objective for a business such as Alipay, is to leverage partnerships to expand into new markets across Europe and Latin America. To help it achieve this goal, the back-end payment function used by AliExpress, Alipay, needed to take a targeted approach to securing transactions in these new markets and by providing popular, local payment methods it aimed to increase conversion rates by enabling customers in each territory to make purchases using their preferred methods.

To facilitate this, Alipay needed to work with a payments partner who understood each region and could provide a robust solution. In order to find the right partner to supply alternative payment methods on AliExpress in Europe and Latin America, three principal requirements were established:

1. New types of payment must be simple to launch. What that means in practice is that new types of payment must be activated simply and possibly through one interface.

2. Likewise, the process must operate in a uniform manner across all types of payments. That means that reports or account reconciliations must be provided in uniform formats.

3. The third requirement is that the payment platform must be very stable and downtime avoided.

PPRO as trusted supplier for alternative payment methods in Europe and Latin America

PPRO could prove that it is not only able to meet the specified requirements but that it is also an important partner for the future development of alternative payment methods. As part of a bigger project, PPRO customised its own system for Alipay. Griffin Peng, Head of Business Development Europe at Alipay, confirmed, At PPRO, they know exactly what they are doing. What impresses us most is the rapid and flexible integration of new types of payment. Right at the start of the project in early 2015, PPRO was able to connect giropay, iDEAL and SOFORT with the AliExpress systems. Now if a merchant wants to launch a new payment option on AliExpress, they hand over the process to PPRO. The experts in alternative payments then look after the complete process along with the technical connection. At the end of the day, Alipay benefits from everything relating to alternative payments being provided under one roof: a single technical interface, one interface for reports and one contact person for inquiries. All of this achieves tremendous savings in time and effort.

Optimising further

At Alipay, there is no question that, when dealing with alternative payments, it is important to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to trends. That is also what drives PPRO. For this reason, the two companies collaborate on a day-to-day basis and strive for improvements in the area of conversion and to optimise the payment process as a whole.

Short facts

Client: Alipay, who serves AliExpress, a global retail marketplace targeted at consumers worldwide, many of them located in Russia, Brazil and the US. Alipay is a business division of Ant Financial Services Group, an independent financial services company.

Project: Optimising payment options for AliExpress in Europe and Latin America.

Solution: PPRO serving as Alipays trusted supplier for alternative payments in Europe and Latin America.

Advantages: Quick, flexible integration of alternative payments; one interface, one contract, standardised processes.

About Frank Breuss

Frank Breuss has a Master of Marketing & Sales and many years’ experience in international sales and marketing activities. Before joining PPRO, he was Country Manager Austria and Sales Manager Europe at SafetyPay. At PPRO, Frank focuses on customer and partner relationship management as well as customer acquisition. He will also be looking after the integration of products and services such as innovative payment methods for new countries and target groups.

About PPRO:

The PPRO Group is an integrated solution provider enabling international electronic payment processes. It covers the entire value chain from acquiring through issuing to processing. Complementing conventional credit card services, PPRO offers payment service providers and partners a fully integrated interactive platform supporting a multitude of national and international alternative payment schemes across more than 100 countries.