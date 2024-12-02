In the ever-evolving financial technology landscape, embedded payments have gone beyond a generic buzzword to become a reality. While embedded payments are well established in consumer services, the B2B sector is now rapidly adopting this innovation. According to Edgar, Dunn & Company, embedded B2B payments are on a swift upward trajectory and poised to reach a USD 16 trillion market size by 2030.

What are embedded B2B payments?

Embedded B2B payments involve seamlessly integrating payment functionalities into non-financial platforms or applications that businesses already use. The goal? To make the B2B payments journey as intuitive and efficient as its consumer counterpart.

Unpacking the USD 16 trillion B2B embedded payments opportunity

Edgar, Dunn & Company estimates that the embedded B2B payments market will grow nearly fourfold from USD 4.1 trillion in 2024 to USD 16 trillion by 2030 at a 25% CAGR, driven by strong adoption in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. In its whitepaper, Edgar, Dunn & Company projected that the global B2B payments market will expand to USD 150 trillion by 2030, and embedded B2B payments are projected to account for 11% of this market value.

Key drivers include advances in B2B technology, rising digital payments and e-invoicing adoption, and technology platforms embedding payments to enhance customer retention and revenue. AI accelerates this shift by enabling automated invoicing, fraud detection, and predictive financial workflows. The rapid expansion of B2B ecommerce (projected to hit USD 67 trillion by 2029) and the rise of B2B marketplaces further fuel growth. Embedded payments also streamline cross-border transactions – a market expected to reach USD 56 trillion by 2030 – by simplifying FX management, compliance, and multi-currency reconciliation. These trends position embedded B2B payments for significant long-term expansion.

The embedded B2B payments value chain is a multifaceted network comprising a range of specialised participants

The value chain consists of specialised participants working together to build compelling solutions with strong value propositions. Payment providers form the foundation of the embedded B2B payments value chain and are composed of regulated entities and payment service enablers. Regulated entities (typically banks) manage compliance, risk, and funds, while payment service enablers provide the infrastructure to connect these banks with technology platforms via APIs. In some cases, a single institution may perform both roles.

These payment functionalities are then integrated into the products and services of various technology platforms (e.g., B2B software, vertical SaaS, B2B marketplaces). Through this integration, clients using these platforms can offer their trading partners – buyers and suppliers – a streamlined and integrated transactional experience. The value chain is further enhanced by value-added service providers offering solutions like B2B BNPL, FX management, and electronic invoicing.

Many technology platforms already use embedded payments

Examples of partnerships include SAP BTP (a business technology platform) with Visa for embedded card payments, Remedinet (a healthcare technology platform) with Mastercard for processing claim payouts in Asia-Pacific, Microsoft Dynamics 365 (an ERP) with U.S. Bank for automating accounts payable, and Ankorstore (a B2B marketplace) with Hokodo for offering Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and instalment payment options. This is not an exhaustive list, and more players are recognising the added value of embedding payments for their clients and partners.

Strategic considerations and best practices for embedding payments solutions in technology platforms

Technology platforms must first address key payment hurdles their clients face, such as technical complexity, compliance issues, and security concerns. Many corporations hesitate to adopt new payment solutions due to internal policies, lack of visibility into current payment costs, and uncertainty about trading partner adoption. Additionally, low awareness of embedded B2B payments remains a barrier.

A study by Unit found that 84% of businesses are open to financial services from their technology vendors, but adoption depends on addressing key pain points. This includes demonstrating clear ROI, ensuring broad payment method acceptance (bank transfers, virtual cards, alternative payments), and implementing strong security measures.

Embedded B2B payments offerings can be enhanced through partnerships with value-added service providers. For horizontal B2B software (i.e., solutions that serve a broad range of industries, like accounting or CRM platforms), key features include multicurrency support, KYB compliance, financing, and dynamic discounting. Vertical platforms (i.e., industry-specific solutions like those built for healthcare or construction) can leverage domain-specific data to offer tailored solutions, such as automated claims processing in healthcare or progress payment automation in the construction sector.

Regarding execution, technology platforms face a critical ‘build versus partner’ decision. Partnering is often the preferred approach for a faster go-to-market, reduced regulatory burden, and lower upfront costs. As transaction volumes grow, platforms can reassess their strategy while initially leveraging their partners’ expertise to enhance their core offerings.

A 5-step action plan to make embedded payments a reality

For technology platforms looking to begin their embedded B2B payments journey, Edgar, Dunn & Company recommends the following steps:

Payment needs assessment: evaluate customer pain points and define future state requirements; Business case: explore partnership models and ROI opportunities; Partner evaluation: select aligned payment providers through a structured RFP; Go-to-market strategy: develop pricing, sales enablement, and customer education; Implementation planning: create a phased rollout to minimise disruption.

The future of B2B payments is unmistakably trending toward embedded functionalities. The question is no longer if embedded payment capabilities will become standard in B2B solutions, but rather a matter of how and when. This inevitable integration will define a new era of transaction efficiency in B2B payments, one that Edgar, Dunn & Company is primed to support alongside our partners and clients.

