Electronic Document Interchange: moving with the times and relying on modern technologies

Kompania Piwowarska (KP), a member of the international brewery group SABMiller, has decided to take a radical step – to give up on a majority of paper documents, including all documents printed in traditional channel and implemented Comarch`s Electronic Document Interchange. Since its establishment in 1999, KP has been launching products that change the Polish market. The company is known not only for its high beer quality, but also for its responsible way of doing business. Check out how Comarch EDI helped KP to achieve their goals.

Business challenges

The exchange of commercial documents may be very time-consuming. KP became aware that a company cooperating with all the major distribution networks in Poland could gain good results in optimising its processes related to workflow. Although the cost of printing and sending one document is no more than a few dollars, when this amount is multiplied by tens of thousands of documents, it becomes very significant. Considering the environmental aspects – which are part of KP’s focus – the implementation of electronic data interchange was just a matter of time.

“Before the system was launched, we had been testing it for several months. As a result, we also expanded the functionalities of the system. Now, only e-invoices are used in settlements via the traditional channel. We have followed the same path with the modern channel for settlements with commercial companies. Recently, we have started to supply two large retail networks and more networks will soon be added,” says Jaroslaw Wasilewski, responsible for electronic data interchange at Kompania Piwowarska.

“Before implementation, we estimated that EDI would generate substantial savings and it is not only about the costs of materials, shipments, operation of devices or document archiving. What’s important is the time our employees had to spend on paperwork, and also the ecological aspect,” says Jan Tarachowicz, project leader at Kompania Piwowarska.

Solution

The EDI that Comarch has offered met all the requirements of KP. With its high capacity (99.8% of documents processed in less than 30 seconds), 50,000 users in 40 countries and connections with 450 commercial networks, it has accomplished all the requirements specified in the extensive implementation strategy. Relying on Comarch’s experience in EDI systems, KP is now interchanging data with 17 leading retail networks in Poland. With 65% of them, the exchange of documents is bilateral and covers mainly orders and invoices. With the other companies, KP could receive new orders.

Additionally, Comarch handles over 80 messages. With the support of Comarch professionals, the KP keeps developing the existing solution by using new types of messages. Logging into their account, an employee of KP gains access to document templates especially developed for them. Currently, the Comarch solution supports all types of documents used at KP, including:

• standard invoices and their corrections,

• collective corrective invoices,

• distribution invoices,

• corrections of distribution invoices,

• debit notes,

• credit notes,

• orders,

• dispatch advices,

• order confirmations,

• evidence of delivery receipts,

• transfer advices,

• notification of returns.

“When KP decided to use electronic invoices, it has set its mind on moving with the times and relying on modern technologies. The systems for electronic data interchange open new business opportunities for companies like ours. It is not only about financial effectiveness or a guarantee for the system’s technical efficiency. Maintaining a good image, taking care of the environment, and promoting positive models have always been key elements of our strategy,” says Jaroslaw Wasilewski, responsible for electronic data interchange at Kompania Piwowarska.

About Bartlomiej Wojtowicz

He has over 10 years of experience in the field of B2B communication in the supply chain. Initially responsible for the EDI market development in Southern and Central Europe, he is currently responsible for the development of Comarch EDI portfolio.

About Comarch EDI

Comarch EDI is a technological company that has been engaged in the optimization of business processes for 23 years. The companys portfolio includes systems for electronic data interchange (EDI). The solution provides the automation of data processing throughout the supply chain: from the procurement process, through the logistics, to invoicing and payment processing. Comarch EDI enables savings to be made and compliance with legal and ecological requirements.