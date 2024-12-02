



On 28 June 2023 , the European Commission published several proposals to amend and modernise the current Payment Services Directive (PSD2) which will become PSD3 and, in addition, establish a Payment Services Regulation (PSR). These will ensure that consumers can continue to make electronic payments and transactions safely and securely in the EU, domestically or cross-border, in euro and non-euro. Whilst safeguarding the rights of the customers, the new regulation also aims to offer a greater choice of payment service providers on the market.

1.What is it about?

PSD3 (together with the PSR) establishes a legal framework for providers of payment services, such as credit and debit card payments, credit transfers, direct debits, money remittances, alternative payment methods (including iDEAL), and issuers of e-money (such as PayPal). It also addresses other parties that play a role within the payment ecosystem, such as digital wallet providers (e.g. Google Pay and ApplePay) and online merchants who integrate various payment methods into their customer journey.

The key changes (compared to PSD2) will be discussed below.

Additionally, PSD3 introduces two technical changes:

the e-money Directive shall be merged into PSD3, which is solely done for ‘editorial’ reasons; and

certain rules laid down in PSD2 shall be moved into the PSR. This technical change aims to enhance the coherence of implementation in the EU member states and does not introduce any new rules.

2.Further narrowing of the commercial agent exemption

Under PSD3, the so-called commercial agent exemption shall be further narrowed. As such a commercial agent is only exempted from PSD3 (and the license requirement) if:

the commercial agent is a self-employed intermediary who has continuing authority to negotiate the sale or the purchase of goods on behalf of the ‘principal’, or to negotiate and conclude such transactions on behalf of and in the name of that principal*; the commercial agent is authorised via an agreement to negotiate or conclude the sale or purchase of goods or services on behalf of only the payer or only the payee, but not both, irrespective of whether or not the commercial agent is in the possession of the client’s funds; and such an agreement gives the payer or the payee a real margin to negotiate with the commercial agent or conclude the sale or purchase of goods or services.



This newly introduced requirement of a real margin to negotiate in our view limits the possibilities for marketplaces to rely on the commercial agent exemption.

The EBA will develop further guidelines to explain these requirements and will provide examples. Key impacted parties Impact Collecting PSPs providing payment services to platforms/marketplaces that process payment transactions for their merchants Collecting PSPs need to reassess whether the platforms/marketplaces can still rely on the commercial agent exemption and do not require their own PSD3 license Platforms/marketplaces processing payment transactions for their merchants Such platforms/marketplaces need to reassess whether they can still rely on the commercial agent exemption or need to change their way of handling payments for their merchants 3.Open Banking under PSD3 (new requirements) The account servicing payment service provider (ASPSP) – typically a bank – will be subject to several new obligations: The ASPSP must immediately after receipt of the payment order from a payment initiation service provider ( PISP ), provide or make available all information on the initiation of the payment transaction and all information accessible to the ASPSP regarding the execution of the payment transaction to the PISP. Where some or all the information is unavailable immediately after receipt of the payment order, the ASPSP shall ensure that any information about the execution of the payment order is made available to the PISP immediately after it becomes available to the ASPSP.

The ASPSP must provide the account holder with a so-called permission dashboard to monitor and manage any permissions provided to account information services providers (AISPs) on an ongoing basis. This also offers users a good oversight on which AISPs are obtaining their data for what purposes and an easy way to stop data sharing. There is no need to contact the AISPs as data sharing can be terminated within the ASPSP’s online environment. Obviously, early termination could have contractual repercussions vis-à-vis the AISP. The AISP gets several new rights and obligations: When an AISP obtains data, the ASPSP shall only apply strong customer authentication (SCA) for the first access to payment account data by that AISP. Unless the ASPSP has reasonable grounds to suspect fraud, SCA shall not be required for the subsequent access to that payment account by the AISP.

Unless the ASPSP has reasonable grounds to suspect fraud, AISPs shall apply their own SCA when the payment services user accesses the payment account information retrieved by that AISP at least 180 days after the last SCA was applied.





PISPs get new rights:

Prior to the initiation of a payment transaction, the ASPSP is required to provide the PISPs with the unique identifier of the account, the associated names of the account holder, and the currencies as available to the payment service user.





Key impacted parties Impact AISPs and PISPs Except for the permission dashboards AISPs and PISPs positions which have been strengthened under PSD3, providing easier access ASPSPs ASPSPs need to implement several new technical requirements, including a permission dashboard