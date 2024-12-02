Ecommerce in Italy: payment methods and customer behaviour

Introduction

Like a pot on the stove about to boil, just needing a tap on its side to start, the lockdown was the tipping point of Italian ecommerce that in 2020 had a turnover of EUR 48,2 billion. Many sectors have suffered, mainly tourism, which was always the driver of Italian online commerce. 2020 has been a transition year - those who were able to seize the moment have seen significant growth in turnover (e.g., food, because of closed restaurants) or profits (e.g., car insurance, because of the absence of accidents). For others, it was a moment of survival (e.g., tourism).

The ecommerce sector’s end of year result has remained, for the first time ever in Italian history, basically the same as the previous year. But 2020 really brought a maturation of ecommerce, becoming truly mainstream. Millions of Italians have discovered the possibility of buying online and they will not forget it, even for the sectors that have suffered in recent months. That is why today ecommerce has become fundamental to the strategy of every production or distribution group in Italy. When a sector goes through a maturation change there are many side effects. One of these is the takeovers made by companies that want to consolidate their position or that want to make up for lost time. Another changing factor is infrastructures that are becoming critical to excel in the sector. For this reason, pressures are also emerging to define the game table. For example, for some years now, network neutrality is being discussed: equal access for all companies to the same quality and speed of Network (e.g., especially for streaming companies in the US).

Today, in Italy, we must also question other infrastructures such as shipping neutrality. The presence of large operators is in fact shifting attention and quality of service towards those who contract very challenging SLAs (Service Level Agreements) to the detriment of small Italian ecommerce operators with much less contractual force. For this and other reasons linked to the economies of scale of the large international giants, new forms of aggregations are being created between companies which, through federations of micro-enterprises, are increasingly positioning as valid competitors (at least in perspective).

Digital payments in ecommerce in Italy

After the approval of the cashless plan in 2019 and aided by the lockdown, there has been an evolution in the payment methods in Italy. E-payments have become the preferred method for 6 people out of 10 (5 out of 10 in 2019) – 47% of Italians declared they would use credit/debit cards or other cards to pay any amount, no matter how small, versus 40% of 2019.

The lockdown determined a growth in online payments that between offline and online are more than a third of total Italian transactions. In 2020, credit cards were the preferred payment method for Italians (44%), followed by prepaid cards and vouchers (40%). Digital wallets are in third place with 34%. Among payment processors, PayPal maintains the lead (65% of the shares), followed by Stripe (23%), while Amazon Pay lags behind (2.5%).