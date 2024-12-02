Demystifying data science and looking to the future through the AI lens

What’s currently trending and will soon be the must-haves for any merchant? Without a doubt, the latest technologies that can enhance businesses, ultimately helping them scale.

Back to basics: How can data science add value to your business?

Keeping up with modern consumers requires you as a merchant to be up to date in terms of the customer journey they provide. In order to do that, they make use of data science – crunching the numbers and extracting valuable consumer journey knowledge that they can later translate into business strategies. With data science, organisations now have the power to use customer intelligence insights to take their businesses to the next level. Being aware of customer preferences is the first step in becoming truly customer-centric.

Build your data strategy

You should start by creating a clear and simple data architecture. This works as a base for how your business will access, manage, and utilise data in a scalable manner. Everything starts with a landscape of various data sources, followed by mapping this into a centralised, well-governed data lake that will help you to leverage your data in an effective way. A clear data architecture is essential from the very start in order to get cleaned, defined data. In time, the data will improve in quality and accuracy, and you will be able to avoid inaccuracies caused by any conflicting information.

Next to implementing a clear data architecture, there’s another must that you need to take into account. A data strategy needs to be developed together with other departments so that it aligns with the overarching business needs. It’s crucial that they understand the benefits, otherwise data science efforts will encounter roadblocks right from the start. Thus, make sure you get involvement, alignment, and approval from all stakeholders from the very beginning.

Turn your data science initiatives into a business game changer

How? Take data science seriously from the start. By doing this, you will prevent your data science initiatives from ending up as R&D projects. Reaching this stage makes it much harder to produce meaningful results. Data science models and artificial intelligence (AI) must be built into processes, applications and dashboards so that the benefits are easily accessible for end users. For this, you need to dedicate the right planning and resources. In turn, your employees will start to see the advantages of data science initiatives and then trust their potential. Next to that, it’s absolutely essential that the data science team has a good understanding of the business itself so that they can identify the potential benefits and translate them into different initiatives. It’s crucial to support your data science team so that they understand as much as possible about the industry and business. This way, they have a holistic view and can help the company grow.

Looking to the future: How much AI-driven will the payments industry be?

Everything will be AI-driven in ten years. In this sense, all business operations related to fraud and risk management, and optimisation processes will be powered and enhanced by AI. It will be a complete transformation of businesses as we know them today. The future looks good: there will be a lot of automation, allowing professionals to have more time to focus on complex scenarios that require human expertise in instances where machines can’t investigate further. We can also expect to see a change in dynamics: in time the AI automated services could reach a low-cost level, whereas the human-facing services could become the new premium standard. Automation is a natural step forward that will enable every part of a business to scale.

