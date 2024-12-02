Currencycloud – connecting online travel payments in an on-demand world

The Challenge

Evaneos, an Online Travel portal that offers tailor-made travel with an on-demand twist. Evaneos processes thousands of payments from travelers and sends them to hundreds of local agents in more than 130 destinations worldwide. Their growth requires the ability to pay local agents in their various currencies, with minimal exchange rate exposure, as well as an efficient, automated and secure process. Evaneos approached Currencycloud as a good fit in all these areas and a fully transparent platform that came highly recommended.

Currencycloud in action

Our team worked with Evaneos to integrate the Currencycloud API quickly and efficiently. This included:

• Establishing a daily forward contract to remove risk and volatility from the payments cycle thereby ensuring agents received amounts expected;

• Enabling Evaneos to access a range of currencies through our local bank network to further maximise the value of payments processed.

The Outcome

Retention

The increased transparency and streamlined processing of payments saw Evaneos receive an influx of positive feedback from local agents, cementing a business-critical network for the organisation.

Expansion

The ability to offer multi-currency capabilities drove a rapid increase in subscriptions to the new platform. This reduced the burden of both transitioning existing agents and on-boarding new ones.

Growth

With a secure and enhanced global payments solution, we enabled Evaneos to expand into more locations, easily establish new local agent relationships, and further develop their on-demand customised travel experience.

Don’t just take our word for it…

‘At Evaneos, our relationship with local agents around the world is key. The Currencycloud API helps us work together with complete transparency and maximum efficiency as well as providing multi-currency capabilities that support business growth. The Currencycloud team is dedicated and professional and the integration was so fast and straightforward, it has been a pleasure to work with them.’ – Benoit Guigot, CFO, Evaneos.

About Todd Latham

A bit of a nerd at heart, Todd Latham, CMO & Head of Product, is genuinely fascinated with how technology is transforming people’s lives for the better. Todd has extensive experience in the technology and financial services sectors, where he has delivered for American Express and Microsoft.

About Currencycloud

Currencycloud’s Payment Engine is the power inside countless businesses, driving the transformation of the global payments landscape. The company is re-imagining the way money flows through the global digital economy, allowing firms to remove the friction and inefficiencies of traditional cross-border payments using its flexible APIs. Launched in 2012, Currencycloud is based in London and regulated in Europe, the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.currencycloud.com.

About Evaneos

Evaneos offers tailor-made travel with an on-demand twist. Their web platform (www.evaneos-travel.com) connects local travel agencies around the world, with travelers seeking a unique and customised experience. Since creation in 2009, over 100,000 people have travelled through the Evaneos platform and benefited from trusted and dedicated local expertise. Simultaneously, over 650 agents worldwide have been able to focus on delivering core travel as part of a supported global, Evaneos community.