Can machine learning revolutionise fraud management?

Everywhere you look today, there are examples cropping up of how machine learning is revolutionising different industries. In media and entertainment, Spotify and Netflix sort through billions of data points to find patterns in music, films and television that consumers have enjoyed — and then make suggestions based on their tastes. In retail, Amazon prompts consumers to buy everything from nappies to office chairs based on shoppers’ previous purchases. In finance, machine learning is helping investors anticipate market trends and powering innovations underlying everything from self-driving cars to voice-assistant applications.

In the payments industry, machine learning is similarly becoming an increasingly important tool to help businesses combat fraud. As new technologies transform the way we pay — originally credit and debit cards and, more recently, with kiosks, smartphones and other mobile devices — the number of transactions flowing through global payment networks has increased. At the same time, criminals have grown more sophisticated and more adept at using technology — even big data and analytics — to disguise illicit activity. As a result, it is getting harder and harder for businesses to determine which transactions to approve and which ones to reject.

Machine learning methodologies, when deployed as part of automated fraud screening systems, can help businesses make the right call. At CyberSource, we have long understood the power of machine learning, and it has underpinned our fraud management solution for the last 15 years.

The earliest version of the CyberSource Decision Manager platform was underpinned by two main elements that define any machine learning system.

What is machine learning?

Machine learning relies on complex statistical methods and high-octane computing power. At its core, however, is a very simple concept. By identifying the most influential cause-and-effect relationships from the past, a machine can learn to make accurate predictions about the future.

There are a number of strengths that make machine learning such a powerful approach, specifically when it comes to fighting fraud. Machine learning helps:

Facilitate real-time decision-making. Rules-based systems, where people create ad-hoc rules to determine which types of orders to accept or reject, require a great deal of time-consuming, manual interaction. Machine learning can help evaluate huge numbers of transactions in real time

Improve accuracy. As criminals have grown more sophisticated, they have become more adept at disguising fraud. Machine learning can often be more effective than humans at detecting subtle or non-intuitive patterns to help identify fraudulent transactions. It can also help avoid false positives — good orders that are erroneously identified as fraudulent.

Rapidly respond to change. Because fraudsters are always changing their tactics, it’s a constant cat-and-mouse game. Machine learning is continuously analysing and processing new data and then autonomously updating its models to reflect the latest trends.

Lower costs. Significant advances in technology have reduced the costs associated with machine learning solutions and computing systems capable of running them. As machine learning improves accuracy, it reduces costly false positives and minimises the time and expense of manual reviews.

