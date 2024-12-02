Adyen flies airline payments with Transavia

Transavia is a European airline that offers flights from France and the Netherlands to destinations around Europe and the Mediterranean. It partnered with Adyen for payments for several reasons:

• Adyen has integrations with Navitaire and Amadeus, the two leading global reservation systems used by airlines, which together account for over 50% of all bookings globally. This meant that payments for the airline could be automatically integrated into the ledger, revenue accounting, and reservation system.

• Adyen has a fraud solution integrated into its payments platform, which was important because reducing fraud and chargebacks were also key considerations.

• Adyen’s approach to omni-channel payments meant that Transavia could manage payments across desktop, mobile, and point-of-sale through a single payments platform.

Since 2012, the partnership has seen strong results in three key areas – in its approach to 3D Secure, support for local payment methods, and m-commerce growth.

A dynamic approach to 3D Secure

3D Secure – an extra step in the payment process that supplies another level of protection against fraudulent transaction attempts – is generally regarded as a conversion killer because of the added complexity and uncertainty it creates for buyers.

But with Adyen, Transavia is able to identify individual transaction attempts that are high risk, based on a number of factors, including location, time, day of the week, transaction value, and more, and dynamically introduce 3D Secure on those transactions only.

With this groundbreaking approach, Transavia now has fine grain control over which individual transactions it should introduce 3D Secure, helping the business to increase overall authorization rates without inadvertently approving more fraudulent transaction attempts.

Growth through local payment methods

As credit cards are not the preferred payment method in a number of European markets, it was important for Transavia to provide key local payment methods in as many markets as possible. This meant partnering with Adyen to identify and roll out the most popular payment methods in a given market.

Transavia collaborated with Adyen to support key local payment methods across Europe. With Adyen, the airline supports all major credit cards, Paypal, and local payment methods including iDEAL, (responsible for 40% of travel payments in the Netherlands) SOFORT (responsible for 30% of online payments in Germany), and UATP, a payment method for business travellers. It is also looking at an Apple Pay launch once the payment option becomes available to local customers in Europe.

Significant increase in payments through mobile

After introducing a responsive website and working with Adyen to introduce responsive payment pages that automatically detect and adjust to fit the size of the screen, mobile transactions have skyrocketed to 50% of its overall transactions, with an even split between tablet and smartphone.

The future

Transavia has seen exceptional results so far, but the business is still in the early stages of leveraging the payments function to grow its business. Among other initiatives the business is considering implementing tokenized payments in order to deliver a “one-touch” payment experience to customers.

“Payments is still such a vital and complex step in the booking funnel that it’s always worthwhile optimizing to increase the conversion rates,” said Scheerder. “And with the power of the Adyen solution, combined with the company’s vision, pace of innovation, and view on multi-channel and POS integration, we have the right partner to keep us ahead of the payments curve,” said Roy Scheerder, Chief Commercial Officer, Transavia NL.

About Sander Maertens

Sander is VP of International Sales for Travel & Airlines at payments technology company Adyen. Over the years he has been involved in defining and executing winning payment strategies for the airlines that work with the Adyen payment platform. His expertise includes conversion, risk management, PCI Compliance, and Big Data. Sander plays tennis and soccer in his free time.

About Adyen

Adyen is a leading payments technology company that provides businesses a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Driven by a vision to improve customer experience, streamline processes and ultimately increase revenue, Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.