AcceptEmail - Obtaining and managing electronic mandates cost effectively

What customer demand do you satisfy?

By introducing a universal e-mandate solution, AcceptEmail answers to the call of customers and stakeholders, such as merchants, branch organisations and regulators as the Central Bank, to manage and acquire electronic mandates for SEPA Direct Debit in an easy, secure and compliant way. We facilitate companies in digitally sending mandate requests, resulting in a safe and prompt payment by their customers. AcceptEmail Mandates allow consumers and merchants to complete and exchange mandates fully digital via e-mail, mobile or online.

What is the added value?

We have a powerful answer to the anticipated challenges due to new SEPA regulations. Our billing solutions live up to the new ways in which consumers want to receive and pay their bills. By providing a paperless, straight-through-processing approach and zero-defect reconciliation solution, we help billers mitigating rising costs of increasing volumes of paper SCTs and failed SDDs. AcceptEmail Mandates is a new way of authorising electronic mandates necessary to initiate SDD compliant collections, in a secure and legally compliant manner.

How does it work?

If a biller wants to use SEPA Direct Debit as a means of payment he can send an AcceptEmail Mandate to obtain a mandate e.g. online in the biller portal or his website. By starting the authorisation the payer lands on the AcceptEmail secure landing page directly, or receives an email with an AcceptEmail Mandate request. Here, the payer is presented with relevant mandate information and may be requested to complement data. No bank account details will be presented nor requested at this point. The payer then selects his bank and does a one-off online SCT payment of EUR 0,01, from the for SDD applicable bank account, to authorize the mandate.

. Creation of a mandate is done in an easy, digital way. The customer received proof of his mandate given and can revoke the mandate easily. The biller gets a digital, validated and signed mandate for their mandate management system in any desired format.

What makes your service unique?

The revolutionary technology in AcceptEmail enables real-time status updates. This makes the content personal and relevant, regardless of the moment of opening. Once the authorisation is done the Dynamic Status Indicator in AcceptEmail changes colour and the customer knows his authorisation was successful.

The threshold for switching to electronic mandates is eliminated. Our solutions contain valuable and unique features such as the Dynamic Status Indicator for real-time status update, insights into customer payment behaviour, smooth integration tooling, correct representation in all e-mail clients (renderability) and spam-filter avoidance. AcceptEmail is independent of payment institutes, banks, PSPs and BSPs. We do not collect money on behalf of customers, we just enable the payment initiation by means of all available online and mobile payment methods.

What are the business drivers of your proposition?

To start [1] lower cost of billing and collection due to process efficiency improvements [2] ease of use for customer [3] improved customer satisfaction and (4) more overview and providing freedom of choice to consumers on how to receive and pay bills and give electronic authorization for Direct Debits.

About Peter Kwakernaak, CEO

Peter Kwakernaak is CEO of AcceptEmail since 2008. AcceptEmail provides an electronic bill presentment and payment service via e-mail and mobile for business to consumer and business to small business. Before AcceptEmail, Peter founded and held management functions in various companies on the edge of IT and banking. Peter was Chief Commercial Officer of NetEconomy, a Dutch software company providing solutions in risk and compliancy for AML and fraud detection for financial institutions.

COMPANY PROFILE

AcceptEmail is an electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) service for B2C and B2SME used by a large number of blue chip companies in telecom (T-Mobile, Tele2, KPN, UPC), utility (Nuon, Essent, Electrabel), retail (Dell, IKEA), consumer finance (Santander, BMW, Atradius), insurance (Aegon, CZ, Achmea) and education (University of Amsterdam, Maastricht University). The service is available in The Netherlands and other European countries. AcceptEmail is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.