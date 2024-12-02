3-D Secure 2.0 solution and customers authentication process

The growing number of today’s eCommerce patrons is made up of smartphone users. Retail applications and websites can be accessed through mobile where they can shop in fast-track mode.

On the other hand, once the online shoppers reach the checkout process, most users are still in doubt of the built-in security systems since cases of card fraud schemes and cyber bank robberies continue to make headlines up to this day.

To ensure security to the cardholders in the retail scene, having a trusted payment service provider backed with powerful tools and advanced technology can give access to the customers’ streamlined payment processing.

AsiaPay has been supporting eCommerce merchants, banks, and financial institutions beyond business growth. Part of its emerging electronic payment services in the market offers a dynamic authorisation process that provides a convenient and controlled checkout experience suited for every platform.

For the entire process of adapting to the fast-shaping digital transformation, AsiaPay provides an advanced platform feature that is powered by their 3DS 2.0 authentication solution. AsiaPay guarantees the security of the consumers’ personal and card information, this including an encrypting process of sensitive data during eTransactions. Also, AsiaPay lets digital consumers experience the EMVCo’s latest update on cardholders’ in-app authentication process. 3DS 2.0 comes with accurate ePayments method that disconnects from web-based only payment vouchers to an integrated checkout experience.

The latest 3DS 2.0 is an EMVCo verified product designed by the card schemes that shifts from its web-based presence to in-app purchase authentication. It is a lot smarter and more user-friendly version from the 3DS authentication solution that was released back in 1999.

AsiaPay leads in fighting against cyber-threats online and protecting the confidentiality of the card users’ credentials. This upgraded security system prompts users to verify their identity on high-risk transactions. Mobile users can have a streamlined payment process with Strong Customer Authentication through the users’ Biometrics-fingerprint, SMS confirmations, and Face detection.

Keeping payments under a personal risk assessment from its users can minimise the unsafe transaction of payments, and informs customers that online payments are managed safely. The 3DS 2.0 relies mostly on the mobile devices of the shoppers and confirms their purchases in a few taps, even through their fingerprints and face detecting system.

AsiaPay’s integrated 3DS 2.0 is business-suited payment security to your website. AsiaPay makes sure the unbanked population participates in the global economy as well as upholding its fast, secure, and cost-effective payment services to its merchants. AsiaPay can bring eCommerce stores to continued business development and maximise its revenues by introducing 3DS 2.0 to potential markets. Through its 3DS 2.0 breakthrough, risk-based authentication can be enabled with in-app payments for today’s digital consumers.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service and technology player, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, e-wallet and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic, and management solutions.