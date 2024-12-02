NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum - Malta

QUBE Events returns to Malta for the NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum on 19 February at the Hilton Hotel, bringing together senior decision makers from banking, financial technology, payments, compliance, and regulatory technology. This one-day forum is designed to connect industry leaders who are actively shaping the future of digital payments and financial regulation across Europe and beyond.

The NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum - Malta provides a high-level platform for knowledge exchange through keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, roundtables, and structured one-to-one meetings. The agenda focuses on real-world challenges and opportunities across payments innovation, regulatory change, compliance frameworks, digital transformation, and emerging technologies influencing financial services. This forum attracts executives from banks, payment service providers, financial institutions, technology providers, regulators, and solution partners who are seeking meaningful dialogue, strategic partnerships, and practical insights. Malta’s position as a recognised financial services and innovation hub makes it an ideal location for forward-looking discussions on the evolving payments and regulatory landscape.

Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on market developments, regulatory expectations, and technology adoption while building long-term relationships with key stakeholders across the payments and regulatory ecosystem.

Secure your place and learn more at: https://www.qubevents.com/nextgen-payments-regtech-malt