The 11th Instant Payments Summit (IPS) – Atlanta, March 16–17, 2026. This summit focuses on how instant payments are transforming the financial ecosystem, driving innovation, speed, and efficiency. Key themes include real-time payments (RTP), instant settlement, stablecoins and tokenised money, digital wallets, and next-generation treasury and liquidity management. Attendees will gain actionable insights on accelerating cross-border payments, navigating regulations, and leveraging new technologies.

The program features keynote presentations, panel discussions, practical case studies, live demonstrations, curated networking opportunities, and one-to-one meetings to encourage collaboration and partnerships.