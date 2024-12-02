Europe and Emerging Markets 2025

Join us in London for a premier gathering set in one of the world’s most vibrant cities. Experience the vibrant energy of London while exploring the future of payment choice and financial inclusion. The ATMIA Europe & Emerging Markets (EEM) Summit 2025 Summit focusing on Enabling Choice and Shaping the Future of Financial Inclusion will take place at the Park Plaza Hotel in the heart of London from October 14 – 15th, 2025.

The Summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and experts who are shaping the future of financial inclusion. We warmly invite you to join us for an inspiring exchange of ideas and transformative insights that will empower consumers and redefine the financial landscape.