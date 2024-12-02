ePayConnect 2026 is on the move — and for the first time in 30 years, we’re heading beyond Florida!📍 February 23–25, 2026 | Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre, National Harbour, MD (just outside Washington, D.C.)

ePayConnect is the must-attend annual payments industry conference that brings together professionals from financial institutions, fintechs, processors, and solution providers across the country.

Attendees can expect dynamic networking sessions with industry peers, fresh insights into the latest innovations in fintech, and practical strategies to address real-world challenges in fraud prevention, risk management, instant payments, and more.