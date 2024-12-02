The Accounting & Business Show Asia is where Singapore’s - and the region’s - accounting, finance, and business leaders come together to shape the future. Designed to inspire, connect, and equip decision-makers for the next era of business transformation, the event is Asia’s hub for leading minds and practical solutions.

Join over 4,000 CEOs, CFOs, accountants, and senior business leaders from enterprises, SMEs, and top accounting firms. Across two dynamic days at Sands Expo Singapore, you’ll discover the latest solutions, strategies, and technology transforming the industry. Plus enjoy keynotes, expert panels, and practical workshops led by Asia’s most influential voices.