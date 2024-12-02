Yuno is a global payment orchestrator, connecting payment methods and anti-fraud systems in one integration, enabling the construction of a successful payments ecosystem. Yuno aims to facilitate payment processes, offering features in an intuitive workflow dashboard, increasing clients' approval rates, and allowing them to focus on their business.

Website

https://www.y.uno

Head office

Luz Saviñon 13 PH4, Del Valle, C.P. 03100, México, D.F.

Core solution

Our dashboard gives a non-code hassle-free integration, checking sales and reaching insights, personalising your checkout, and blocking fraudulent attempts while protecting data. Create Smart Routing, giving payment process retries between providers to help you reach the best route for your business, improving your approval rates by up to 25%.

Target market

Merchants and marketplaces that process digital payments (gaming, retail, grocery, hosting, mobility, delivery, travel, etc.)

Contact details

Elisa Albornoz

+57 3134302419

elisa@y.uno

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2022

Funding rounds and investors

Funding round 1 – USD 10 million with the participation of Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Monashees

Funding round 2 – USD 25 million with the participation of DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, Monashees

Licence type

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Colombia Fintech

Standards and certifications

ISO 27001, ISO 27701, PCI DSS, GDPR, SOC 2

Brand tagline

Leading solution of choice for high-performing payments teams

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes – customer to multiple acquirers and providers (evolution of gateway)

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Worldwide payment orchestrator

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes – 300+ payment methods

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

ClearSale, Signifyd, Riskified, CyberSource, and proprietary 3DS, etc.

Financial and compliance capabilities

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes, through partners like Addi and aCuotaz

Clients

Case studies

InDrive – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6BwagGGEtE

Hubla – https://www.channel360.com.br/hubla-yuno-orquestracao-pagamentos/

Future developments

Improving our product for Asia and Africa