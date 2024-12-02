Yuno is a global payment orchestrator, connecting payment methods and anti-fraud systems in one integration, enabling the construction of a successful payments ecosystem. Yuno aims to facilitate payment processes, offering features in an intuitive workflow dashboard, increasing clients' approval rates, and allowing them to focus on their business.
Website
Head office
Luz Saviñon 13 PH4, Del Valle, C.P. 03100, México, D.F.
Core solution
Our dashboard gives a non-code hassle-free integration, checking sales and reaching insights, personalising your checkout, and blocking fraudulent attempts while protecting data. Create Smart Routing, giving payment process retries between providers to help you reach the best route for your business, improving your approval rates by up to 25%.
Target market
Merchants and marketplaces that process digital payments (gaming, retail, grocery, hosting, mobility, delivery, travel, etc.)
Contact details
Elisa Albornoz
+57 3134302419
elisa@y.uno
Geographical presence
Global
Year founded
2022
Funding rounds and investors
Funding round 1 – USD 10 million with the participation of Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Monashees
Funding round 2 – USD 25 million with the participation of DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, Monashees
Licence type
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
Colombia Fintech
Standards and certifications
ISO 27001, ISO 27701, PCI DSS, GDPR, SOC 2
Brand tagline
Leading solution of choice for high-performing payments teams
Payment gateway
Yes – customer to multiple acquirers and providers (evolution of gateway)
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Worldwide payment orchestrator
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Hosted pages
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes – 300+ payment methods
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
ClearSale, Signifyd, Riskified, CyberSource, and proprietary 3DS, etc.
Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes, through partners like Addi and aCuotaz
Case studies
InDrive – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6BwagGGEtE
Hubla – https://www.channel360.com.br/hubla-yuno-orquestracao-pagamentos/
Future developments
Improving our product for Asia and Africa
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright