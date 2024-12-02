Core solution
Yaspa blends Open Banking and AI to deliver Intelligent Payments: instant bank payments (Pay by Bank) combined with verified customer insights that enable businesses to spot new opportunities, bad actors, and those at risk. Consumers benefit from a seamless payment process, while businesses can tailor risk and lifecycle management to each individual profile, in real time.
Target markets
Merchants (gaming, retail, travel, high risk, digital), PSPs, crypto, FX, marketplaces, fintech
Contact details
Email: info@yaspa.com, Tel: +44 (0)20 8138 0380
Geographical presence
The UK, Europe, the US
Funding rounds and investors
Fin Capital, SGH Capital, and Metavallon VC
Licence type
API (Authorised Payment Institution)
Standards and certifications
FCA TPP (PISP, AISP)
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
Member of The Payments Association
Service provider type
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Open Banking, real-time payments, identity
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, Open Banking, PIS A2A payins and payouts
Settlement currencies
Yes, GBP, EUR, USD
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration Yes
- E-invoicing (automated) No
- Factoring No
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi-currencies virtual IBAN
Yes, GBP, EUR
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Future developments
EU & US expansion for Intelligent Payments
Main clients/references
Playbook Engineering
Case studies
https://www.yaspa.com/blog/re-writing-the-playbook-how-yaspa-is-helping-transforming-player-experience-for-playbook-engineering
Awards
- Best Payment Facility, Card and Payments Awards 2025;
- Welcome to the Jungle’s Fintech Finest 50 List 2025;
- Best Innovation in Responsible Gambling at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards 2024
Transactions
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request