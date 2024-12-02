Core solution

Yaspa blends Open Banking and AI to deliver Intelligent Payments: instant bank payments (Pay by Bank) combined with verified customer insights that enable businesses to spot new opportunities, bad actors, and those at risk. Consumers benefit from a seamless payment process, while businesses can tailor risk and lifecycle management to each individual profile, in real time.

Target markets

Merchants (gaming, retail, travel, high risk, digital), PSPs, crypto, FX, marketplaces, fintech

Contact details

Email: info@yaspa.com, Tel: +44 (0)20 8138 0380

Geographical presence

The UK, Europe, the US

Funding rounds and investors

Fin Capital, SGH Capital, and Metavallon VC

Licence type

API (Authorised Payment Institution)

Standards and certifications

FCA TPP (PISP, AISP)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Member of The Payments Association

Service provider type

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Open Banking, real-time payments, identity

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, Open Banking, PIS A2A payins and payouts

Settlement currencies

Yes, GBP, EUR, USD

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration Yes

E-invoicing (automated) No

Factoring No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes, GBP, EUR

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Future developments

EU & US expansion for Intelligent Payments

Main clients/references

Playbook Engineering

Case studies

https://www.yaspa.com/blog/re-writing-the-playbook-how-yaspa-is-helping-transforming-player-experience-for-playbook-engineering

Awards

Best Payment Facility, Card and Payments Awards 2025;

Welcome to the Jungle’s Fintech Finest 50 List 2025;

Best Innovation in Responsible Gambling at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards 2024

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

More information available upon request