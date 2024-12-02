Yaspa

HQ: United Kingdom

Year founded: 2017

Yaspa

Making instant payments personal.

Yaspa is an award-winning UK-based fintech that connects identity and money to deliver personal intelligence through instant payments.  It was founded in 2017 by former Worldpay CTO, James Neville.

Solutions:
Fintech
Countries:
United States of AmericaUnited KingdomEurope
Company InformationPayments

Yaspa

