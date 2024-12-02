Xpollens offers banking solutions 100% adapted to each client’s challenges and unique environment, without the regulatory complexity. Harnessing the power of next-generation payments, we make life easier for Finance and Payments teams, automate processes, improve the customer experience, and boost revenue all round, through a simple API integration.

Website

www.xpollens.com

Active since

2021

Head office

Paris, France

Country offices in

France

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Euro zone

Founder(s)

Jean Guillaume

Funding rounds and investors

Subsidiary of Groupe BPCE

Number of employees

140

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Finance Innovation, France Fintech

Contact (phone number/email address)

hello@xpollens.com

Core solution

The company’s core solutions

Payin&Payout/Open and manage accounts/Issue physical and virtual cards. These solutions can be embedded in our 2 main offers: ‘Optimal payments and accounts for Enterprise’, and ‘Bespoke payment experiences for your consumers’.

Major use cases & Products

Card issuing, accounts, payments, KYC, compliance, treasury, digital banking

Specialisation/Verticals

Xpollens addresses any business, with or without banking licence. It goes from retail and ecommerce to neobanks, travel, insurance, igaming industries, and public sector.

Competitive advantage

Backed by the 2nd-largest bank in France and the largest Visa issuer in Europe, Xpollens benefits from the strength of Groupe BPCE, while having a strong innovative Fintech DNA.

Target market

Target customers

Retail & Ecommerce, Bank & Fintech, iGaming, Insurance, Travel

Current customers

Autodoc, Nirio (Française des Jeux), Bebunk, Adeo, Izly, Moneco, Mille&uneListes (Galeries Lafayette), Bimpli, France Pay, Bridge, Payelo, Oveo

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

Hosting: Azure Cloud, Architecture: Microservice/event driven, language: .net Core 6.0, CI/CD: AzureDevops, Agile framework: Agile at scale, IAC: terraform, software design approach: DDD

Partners

Technology partners

Cardiweb, Onepoint

Bank partners

Groupe BPCE

Go-to-market strategy

Xpollens guides industries to design the offer best suited to their business, letting them build the simplest and most profitable model for their activity. Additionally, to a packaged service base and dedicated business solutions, Xpollens provides companies with comprehensive advice and support from its multidisciplinary teams of experts specialising in Product, IT, Compliance and Finance.

Account-based and inbound marketing contribute to inform innovative industries about the potential of embedded payments.

Operating model

Category

Full stack BaaS provider specialist in embedded payments.

The key layers that the provider is active in

Xpollens has been authorised for these activities:

Services enabling cash withdrawals from a payment account as well as all the operations required for operating a payment account

Execution of payment transactions, including transfers of funds on a payment account with the user’s payment service provider or with another payment service provider

Issuing of payment instruments

Acquiring of payment transactions

Licence

E-money licence/e-money agreement — regulated in France by A.C.P.R

Risk mitigation strategies and responsibilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Compliance with regulatory obligations arising from electronic money authorisation, which requires the implementation of risk management systems: operational, non-compliance, financial, etc., such as control systems implemented in the processes, permanent controls, monitoring, dedicated risk mapping, etc.

Business model

Pricing model

The business model is inspired by SaaS models, where we have made costs variable based on usage.

Revenue streams

Our typical clients are businesses that either want to optimise internal business processes by automating payment flow management or create a new offering for their own customers incorporating payment functionalities. In both cases, we charge our clients based on a cost related to incoming or outgoing flows and the number of open payment accounts. The economic model generates significant medium-term Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), which allows us to recoup the substantial initial investments and ensure strong profitability in the medium and long term.

Case studies

Examples

Autodoc: one-click Direct Debit to simplify garage customers recurrent or one-time purchases once the direct debit mandate is completed.

Izly: wallet mobile payment for students paying their lunch.

Bebunk: payment accounts and cards for a neo-bank.

https://www.xpollens.com/en/

Product roadmap

Existing features

SCT, SCT inst (instant payment), SDD, virtual IBAN, card issuing (physical and virtual) and selfcare, KYC, strong authentication.

Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic,etc.)

Cash deposits and withdrawals, KYB , Numeral Integration, SDD B2B