Worldpay is a payments technology and solutions company with capabilities that aim to power omni-commerce across the globe. Its processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make, and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world.

Website

www.worldpay.com/en/

Head office

Cincinnati, Ohio, the US

Core solution

Take – We offer a unified payment solution for every payment experience (online, mobile, and in-store) while opening up the world with local payment methods.

Make – We help merchants send money to anyone, anywhere, fast with access to 135 currencies across 225 markets.

Manage – We ensure merchants can protect and optimise payments with fraud and chargeback management and optimisation tools.

Target markets

Merchants: retail and manufacturing, digital, gaming, airlines and travel, government utilities, telco

Contact details

The US: +1 800 237 2169

The UK: + 44 800 096 3997

ROI: + 1800 800 117

EMEA: + 44 20 8081 3840

Geographical presence

Global: EMEA, APAC, LATAM, the US

Year founded

1989 (as Streamline)

Licence type

API (Authorised Payment Institution)

Brand tagline

We're your payments people

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Make, take, and manage payments online, mobile, or in-store.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 300+ payment methods

Settlement currencies

Yes, 135 currencies

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration - Yes

E-invoicing (automated) - Yes

Factoring - Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes



Fraud and risk management partners

Signifyd, FraudSight

Clients

Main clients/references

Google, Emirates, Amazon, ZARA, Bet365, PlayStation, Disney, Apple, Booking.com, Expedia

Case studies

Learn more here: https://www.worldpay.com/en/insights/client-stories

Awards

Transactions

Transaction volume

130+ million transactions processed daily

Transaction value

USD 2.2 trillion