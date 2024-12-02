Worldpay is a payments technology and solutions company with capabilities that aim to power omni-commerce across the globe. Its processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make, and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world.
Cincinnati, Ohio, the US
Take – We offer a unified payment solution for every payment experience (online, mobile, and in-store) while opening up the world with local payment methods.
Make – We help merchants send money to anyone, anywhere, fast with access to 135 currencies across 225 markets.
Manage – We ensure merchants can protect and optimise payments with fraud and chargeback management and optimisation tools.
Merchants: retail and manufacturing, digital, gaming, airlines and travel, government utilities, telco
The US: +1 800 237 2169
The UK: + 44 800 096 3997
ROI: + 1800 800 117
EMEA: + 44 20 8081 3840
Global: EMEA, APAC, LATAM, the US
1989 (as Streamline)
Licence type
API (Authorised Payment Institution)
We're your payments people
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Make, take, and manage payments online, mobile, or in-store.
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 300+ payment methods
Yes, 135 currencies
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integration - Yes
E-invoicing (automated) - Yes
Factoring - Yes
Yes
Yes
Signifyd, FraudSight
Google, Emirates, Amazon, ZARA, Bet365, PlayStation, Disney, Apple, Booking.com, Expedia
Learn more here: https://www.worldpay.com/en/insights/client-stories
For full list see here.
130+ million transactions processed daily
USD 2.2 trillion
