WL Payments

WLPayments offers an acquirer agnostic payment orchestration platform for ISOs, PSPs, acquirers, banks, and online merchants. We offer our partners a modern and modular platform with many innovative, conversion-boosting features, taking care of all their payment challenges.
Core solution
WLPayments’ vision is to work as a true business partner, taking care of all our partners’ payment challenges, while delivering the most innovative payment solutions (e.g. 3DS Flex & Routing).
Target market
Contact details
info@wlpayments.com, +31 (0) 858769806
Geographical presence
North/Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific
Year founded
2019
Investors
Angel investors
License type
PCI compliant
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Holland Fintech, Merchant Risk Council
Company’s motto
We grow when our Customers grow!
Service provider type
Payment Gateway
Yes
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Omnichannel
No
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
Payment methods supported
40+
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
ERP integration
Yes - On request
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes, we provide reports on: in-depth transaction timeline, complete customer details and history, omission reports. Detailed 3DSv2 analysis, Acquirer/Processor performance reports, transaction summary (by day, payment mode, device type, region, etc.), business report, unsuccessful report, payouts history, refund history, reconciliation and settlement details, executive summary, customer profile and dashboard, routing history, acquirer healthy checks and history, API calls history.
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Chargeback reporting is available. We work with integrated external chargeback management solution providers for Mastercard and Visa. Information required to monitor the chargebacks is available in the portal or via the API. We are an Ethoca preferred partner.
Fraud and risk management partners
Netcetera generates higher number of approved transactions from 3DS
We are fraud solution agnostic; we can integrate with any solution
Clients
Main clients/references
Link4Pay, Banking Blocks, Payreto
Case studies
Link4Pay and WLPayments Case Study, available for download on our website
Awards
Future developments
WLPayments is focused on flawless integrations and expanding payment methods worldwide.
