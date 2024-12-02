Company InformationPayments

WL Payments

WLPayments offers an acquirer agnostic payment orchestration platform for ISOs, PSPs, acquirers, banks, and online merchants. We offer our partners a modern and modular platform with many innovative, conversion-boosting features, taking care of all their payment challenges.

Core solution 

WLPayments’ vision is to work as a true business partner, taking care of all our partners’ payment challenges, while delivering the most innovative payment solutions (e.g. 3DS Flex & Routing).

Target market 

  • Merchants: ecommerce, retail, digital, online gaming, low, middle and high risk 
  • Marketplaces
  • PSP
  • Fintech
  • Banks
  • Brokers, crypto exchanges, FX brokers

Contact details 

info@wlpayments.com, +31 (0) 858769806

Geographical presence 

North/Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Year founded 

2019

Investors 

Angel investors

License type 

PCI compliant

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Holland Fintech, Merchant Risk Council

Company’s motto 

We grow when our Customers grow!

Service provider type 

Payment Gateway 

Yes

Channels - context

Online 

Yes

POS/In store 

No

Omnichannel 

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages 

Yes

Whitelabel solution 

Yes

Recurring billing 

Yes

Payment methods supported

40+

Tokenization 

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements 

Yes

Payments orchestration 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes

B2B payments 

Yes

ERP integration 

Yes - On request

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard 

Yes, we provide reports on: in-depth transaction timeline, complete customer details and history, omission reports. Detailed 3DSv2 analysis, Acquirer/Processor performance reports, transaction summary (by day, payment mode, device type, region, etc.), business report, unsuccessful report, payouts history, refund history, reconciliation and settlement details, executive summary, customer profile and dashboard, routing history, acquirer healthy checks and history, API calls history.

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management 

Chargeback reporting is available. We work with integrated external chargeback management solution providers for Mastercard and Visa. Information required to monitor the chargebacks is available in the portal or via the API. We are an Ethoca preferred partner.

Fraud and risk management partners

Netcetera generates higher number of approved transactions from 3DS

We are fraud solution agnostic; we can integrate with any solution

Clients

Main clients/references 

Link4Pay, Banking Blocks, Payreto

Case studies 

Link4Pay and WLPayments Case Study, available for download on our website 

Awards 

  • 2019 MPE Influencer of the year 
  • 2019 Finalist European Payments Summit
  • 2019 Finalist Mastercard Startpath

Future developments 

WLPayments is focused on flawless integrations and expanding payment methods worldwide.

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright