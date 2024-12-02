WL Payments

WLPayments offers an acquirer agnostic payment orchestration platform for ISOs, PSPs, acquirers, banks, and online merchants. We offer our partners a modern and modular platform with many innovative, conversion-boosting features, taking care of all their payment challenges.

Core solution

WLPayments’ vision is to work as a true business partner, taking care of all our partners’ payment challenges, while delivering the most innovative payment solutions (e.g. 3DS Flex & Routing).

Target market

Merchants: ecommerce, retail, digital, online gaming, low, middle and high risk

Marketplaces

PSP

Fintech

Banks

Brokers, crypto exchanges, FX brokers

Contact details

info@wlpayments.com, +31 (0) 858769806

Geographical presence

North/Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Year founded

2019

Investors

Angel investors

License type

PCI compliant

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Holland Fintech, Merchant Risk Council

Company’s motto

We grow when our Customers grow!

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Omnichannel

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Whitelabel solution

Yes

Recurring billing

Yes

Payment methods supported

40+

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

ERP integration

Yes - On request

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes, we provide reports on: in-depth transaction timeline, complete customer details and history, omission reports. Detailed 3DSv2 analysis, Acquirer/Processor performance reports, transaction summary (by day, payment mode, device type, region, etc.), business report, unsuccessful report, payouts history, refund history, reconciliation and settlement details, executive summary, customer profile and dashboard, routing history, acquirer healthy checks and history, API calls history.

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Chargeback reporting is available. We work with integrated external chargeback management solution providers for Mastercard and Visa. Information required to monitor the chargebacks is available in the portal or via the API. We are an Ethoca preferred partner.

Fraud and risk management partners

Netcetera generates higher number of approved transactions from 3DS

We are fraud solution agnostic; we can integrate with any solution

Clients

Main clients/references

Link4Pay, Banking Blocks, Payreto

Case studies

Link4Pay and WLPayments Case Study, available for download on our website

Awards

2019 MPE Influencer of the year

2019 Finalist European Payments Summit

2019 Finalist Mastercard Startpath

Future developments

WLPayments is focused on flawless integrations and expanding payment methods worldwide.