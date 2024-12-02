Our mission is to make Embedded Finance easy for software businesses to adopt, and safe for the financial institutions who serve them to harness.

Our strategy is based on a proprietary technology that overcomes the challenges of delivering financial services through third-party software: compliance responsibilities, managing risks, and integration complexity.

Website

https://weavr.io

Active since

November 2020

Head office

London, UK

Country offices in

Malta

Geographical coverage (operational area)

UK, EEA

Founder(s)

Alex Mifsud (CEO) and Adrian Mizzi (CTO)

Funding rounds and investors

Our most recent funding round, in which we raised USD 40 mln, was completed in January 2022. Our investors include QED Investors, Tiger Global, Headline, Anthemis, Mubadala, Seedcamp, Force Over Mass in addition to business angels from the fintech industry. In total we have raised over USD 55 mln.

Number of employees

109

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

The Payments Association (UK)

The Fintech House (Portugal)

Awards

(winner) Pay 360 Awards - 'Leading Emerging Payments Organisation', 2022

(winner) FS Tech Awards - 'Financial Sector Innovation Of The Year', 2023

(winner) Future Digital Awards - 'Financing Platform', 2022

(shortlist) Banking Tech Awards, 2022

(shortlist) The Europas, 2022

(shortlist) UK Fintech Awards, 2022

(shortlist) The Hustle Awards, 2022

(shortlist) FF Awards, 2022

Contact (phone number/email address)

hello@weavr.io

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

We offer Financial Plug-ins: Embedded Finance solutions for B2B use cases. Our solutions include technology, compliance, and licences. Our Embedded Finance Cloud enables banks to launch embeddable finance solutions.

Major use cases & Products

Cards issuing, accounts, payments, KYC, compliance

Major use cases/Embedded Finance products – Expense Management, Employee Benefits/Rewards, Payroll, B2B Payments, AP/AR payments, Credit disbursements, Salary advance, Claims payments.

Specialisation/Verticals

Employee Finance targets platforms offering HR-related services, e.g. employee benefits and expense management.

Supplier Finance targets applications for invoicing, accounting, AR/AP, ERP and more.

Worker Finance targets freelancer/gig marketplaces.

Embedded Finance Cloud targets banks and financial institutions who wish use create their own embedded finance solutions.

Competitive advantage

Our Financial Plug-ins contain everything needed to deploy an embedded finance solution, enabling launch in 5-6 weeks and with lower fixed costs. Truly seamless, only the embedders' brand is visible.

Target market

Target customers

We target B2B software and digital businesses including vertical SaaS solutions, ERP, HR management platforms, employee benefits solutions, B2B marketplaces, logistics platforms, and others.

Current customers

Corplife, Ben (ThanksBen), Finway, Fly Now Pay Later, Numarqe

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

We operate a highly-available microservices architecture in the Google (GCP) cloud and offer access via a publicly-accessible sandbox.

Partners

Technology partners

Thredd (formerly GPS), Sum and Substance (Sumsub), others

Bank partners

Paynetics, Modulr

Go-to-market strategy

Direct promotion to software companies (SMB to enterprise) plus retail banks.

Operating model

Category

Embedded Finance

The key layers that the provider is active in

Technology: propriety deep-tech stack

Licence

None, at present. We operate over third-party financial institutions.

Risk mitigation strategies and responsibilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Compliance service covering on-boarding, transaction monitoring, Strong Customer Authentication, data security, and relevant compliance activities for financial services offered through Weavr. Plus, support for any residual tasks for the embedders.

Business model

Pricing model

SaaS subscription, as well as activity and transaction fees. Multiple plans to cater for different maturity/volume commitments.

Revenue streamsSaaS revenue, Interchange, activity-based fees.

Case studies

Examples

Ben, a UK-based B2B employee-benefits platform: thanksben.com

Finway.de, an operating system for SMEs

corplife, a DACH employee-benefits platform: corplife.at/en/

Product roadmap

Existing features

Within our Financial Plug-ins, we provide auth forwarding, Google and Apple Pay, IBANs, virtual cards, physical cards (both bespoke and on demand), embeddable onboarding, KYB/KYC, credit transfers and interative reporting, and more.

Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)

Expanding the range of Financial Plug-ins. Future launch in Singapore and beyond. Strengthening our offering for banks. Adding lending and international payments.