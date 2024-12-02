Our mission is to make Embedded Finance easy for software businesses to adopt, and safe for the financial institutions who serve them to harness.
Our strategy is based on a proprietary technology that overcomes the challenges of delivering financial services through third-party software: compliance responsibilities, managing risks, and integration complexity.
November 2020
London, UK
Malta
UK, EEA
Alex Mifsud (CEO) and Adrian Mizzi (CTO)
Our most recent funding round, in which we raised USD 40 mln, was completed in January 2022. Our investors include QED Investors, Tiger Global, Headline, Anthemis, Mubadala, Seedcamp, Force Over Mass in addition to business angels from the fintech industry. In total we have raised over USD 55 mln.
109
We offer Financial Plug-ins: Embedded Finance solutions for B2B use cases. Our solutions include technology, compliance, and licences. Our Embedded Finance Cloud enables banks to launch embeddable finance solutions.
Cards issuing, accounts, payments, KYC, compliance
Major use cases/Embedded Finance products – Expense Management, Employee Benefits/Rewards, Payroll, B2B Payments, AP/AR payments, Credit disbursements, Salary advance, Claims payments.
We target B2B software and digital businesses including vertical SaaS solutions, ERP, HR management platforms, employee benefits solutions, B2B marketplaces, logistics platforms, and others.
Thredd (formerly GPS), Sum and Substance (Sumsub), others
Paynetics, Modulr
Technology: propriety deep-tech stack
Within our Financial Plug-ins, we provide auth forwarding, Google and Apple Pay, IBANs, virtual cards, physical cards (both bespoke and on demand), embeddable onboarding, KYB/KYC, credit transfers and interative reporting, and more.
Expanding the range of Financial Plug-ins. Future launch in Singapore and beyond. Strengthening our offering for banks. Adding lending and international payments.
