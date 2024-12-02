Vodeno combines an API-based, cloud-native platform with an ECB licence via Aion Bank. Vodeno/Aion offers comprehensive embedded financial services for banks, lenders, and merchants across multiple sectors, meeting regulatory demands while enabling innovation at speed. Vodeno & Aion are separate companies, backed by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.

Website

https://vodeno.com/

Active since

2019

Head office

Warsaw, Poland

Country offices in

Poland, Brussels, Spain, London

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Aion Bank has 4 Branch licenses – BE, PL, DE, SE and ability to passport to 15 EU countries.

Founder

Wojciech Sobieraj

Funding rounds and investors

Warburg Pincus (2018 – not disclosed), NatWest Group (2022 – EUR 58 million, EBRD (2023 – EUR 50 million)

Number of employees

400+

Contact

https://vodeno.com/contact-us/

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Cloud-native, API-based technology, with the proprietary core system and services based on an ECB licence; a comprehensive suite of products: cards, accounts, access to IBANs/payments, lending, savings and investments.

Major use cases & Products

BaaS products offered: cards issuing, current & savings accounts, payments, AML/KYC, digital onboarding, compliance, digital banking, lending, ETF investing.

Specialisation/Verticals

Comprehensive BaaS product suite for both Retail & Corporate end users: Vodeno/Aion is a full-fledged BaaS operator offering API-based banking products i.e. tech stack AND banking license/compliant banking operations.

Competitive advantage

Our differentiator is our combination of proprietary technology with services based on a full ECB licence. We are unique, as most BaaS players are only IT providers or possess a limited EMI licence.

Target market

Target customers

Target clients are ecommerce savvy platforms, recognised brands, who seek for embedding banking services in order to improve their core product/customer journeys and improve customer loyalty: traditional retailers, eCom/marketplaces, banks/neobanks, and fintechs.

Current customers

METRO DE, Revolut PL, Moneyflow DK, Dreams SE

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

The whole architecture for the BaaS business is based on API connectivity to our platform to ensure the possibility to use only needed services and products. To cover properly the scalability and robustness of the solution we based it on the several regions in the Google Cloud Platform. The solution was designed for the beginning to be served from the cloud so we can call we are proud to call it the cloud native - everything is done as a code with the right flow of CI/CD. Our solution is designed in a way like Lego blocks which allows our BaaS Partners to embed it seamlessly into the core of their own business activities.

Partners

Technology partners

Google (Google Cloud Platform) + API-based fintechs covering KYC/AML, credit management, payment processing, etc.

Bank partners

Aion Bank (Europe), NatWest Group (UK)

Go-to-market strategy

We offer our BaaS clients GTM support, including:

GTM workshops, brainstorming and advisory to Client’s commercial strategy

Effective market launch checklists & toolkits

Conversion funnel monitoring and remarketing tactics

New direct sales channels proposals & setup

Affiliate partnership models and fitting remuneration agreements

Customer Value Management: segmentation, happy paths, building engagement

Product revamps and cross-sell opportunities

Operating model

Category

Full stack BaaS provider (modern tech stack + banking license)

The key layers that the provider is active in

Full End-to-End BaaS Offering; Proprietary API-Based, Cloud-Based Platform & Banking License-Enabled; ability to provide end users with a full suite of digital banking services inc cards, accounts, payments, plus lending, access to payments/IBANs, savings and investments.

Licence

Full ECB license via Aion Bank

Risk mitigation strategies and responsibilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

BaaS commercial success is tied to the client’s ability to market and acquire users. Our ‘Account Managers’ ensure a successful commercial launch, and our ‘Growth team’ supports clients with GTM execution.

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing available on request: https://vodeno.com/contact-us/

Revenue streams

Fixed ARR for delivery of API based services; Variable revenue per user/transaction; Net interest margin from lending/savings

Case studies

Examples

https://vodeno.com/how-wholesale-giant-metro-ag-used-baas-to-solve-their-customers-biggest-pain-points/

https://vodeno.com/how-banking-as-a-service-enabled-tricount-to-expand-its-offering/

https://www.natwestgroup.com/news-and-insights/news-room/press-releases/our-updates/2022/oct/natwest-and-vodeno-create-strategic-partnership.html

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plans

For more details, please contact: https://vodeno.com/contact-us/