Vendo Services

Vendo is a payment facilitator. Using our expertise in data and AI, we create tools to help clients reach their potential by increasing conversion and lifetime value, while minimising risks. Founded in Switzerland in 2011, Vendo has teams in Europe, North America, and South America working to make ecommerce companies more successful.

Core solution

We help merchants get fast, reliable payment processing so they can focus on their business. We combine responsive customer service and innovative AI financial tools to streamline payment processing and reduce administrative burdens on merchants. We use our expertise to support all merchants, including high-risk areas like CBD ecommerce, content platforms, and fan sites.

Target market

Merchants (digital, high-risk, CBD, retail, etc.)

Marketplaces

PSPs

Fintech

Contact details

Fernando Latorre, fernando.latorre@vendoservices.com

Geographical presence

Worldwide processing. Merchant onboarding in North America, Europe, and Brazil.

Year founded

2011

License type

PI (Payment Institution)

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Lvl 1

Company's motto

Bill Better. Grow More.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

Payment Service Provider

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes - 10+

Settlement currencies

Yes - 5

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Ethoca, Verifi, CBHelp, G2 Verisk, Webshield, Veriff

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Case studies

1.How to Process CBD Payments Online & Succeed in a Growing Industry

2.SEPA as a Payment Option for High-Risk Merchants

3.AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing for E-Commerce

4.Tools for Revenue Growth for Online Merchants

5.How Artificial Intelligence Helps Prevent Fraud in Payment Transactions

6.Emerging Markets: Payments by PIX in Brazil

Awards

Future developments

Transactions

Transaction volume

Transaction value

