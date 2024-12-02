Vendo Services

Vendo is a payment facilitator. Using our expertise in data and AI, we create tools to help clients reach their potential by increasing conversion and lifetime value, while minimising risks. Founded in Switzerland in 2011, Vendo has teams in Europe, North America, and South America working to make ecommerce companies more successful.
Core solution
We help merchants get fast, reliable payment processing so they can focus on their business. We combine responsive customer service and innovative AI financial tools to streamline payment processing and reduce administrative burdens on merchants. We use our expertise to support all merchants, including high-risk areas like CBD ecommerce, content platforms, and fan sites.
Target market
Contact details
Fernando Latorre, fernando.latorre@vendoservices.com
Geographical presence
Worldwide processing. Merchant onboarding in North America, Europe, and Brazil.
Year founded
2011
License type
PI (Payment Institution)
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS Lvl 1
Company's motto
Bill Better. Grow More.
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Main area of focus
Payment Service Provider
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes - 10+
Settlement currencies
Yes - 5
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Ethoca, Verifi, CBHelp, G2 Verisk, Webshield, Veriff
FX - number of currencies available
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
More information available upon request
Case studies
1.How to Process CBD Payments Online & Succeed in a Growing Industry
2.SEPA as a Payment Option for High-Risk Merchants
3.AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing for E-Commerce
4.Tools for Revenue Growth for Online Merchants
5.How Artificial Intelligence Helps Prevent Fraud in Payment Transactions
6.Emerging Markets: Payments by PIX in Brazil
Awards
More information available upon request
Future developments
More information available upon request
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request
