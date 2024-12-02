Tink, A Visa Solution, is a market-leading Open Banking platform serving some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Tink provides payments, banking, and lending solutions that power the new world of finance – whether that’s initiating account-to-account payments, onboarding new users, enabling better risk decisions, or creating engaging money management tools.
2012
Stockholm
Sweden, the UK, Poland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the US
Daniel Kjellén, Frederik Hegberg
500+
Open Banking, payments, data enrichment, risk decisioning, personal finance management, customer onboarding, account top-ups, consumer engagement, invoice settlement, ecommerce.
We have built Europe’s most robust Open Banking platform – with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone – from big banks and fintechs to startups – to build the future of financial services across Europe.
More than having the broadest, most reliable connections across Europe, Tink's platform, supported by parent company Visa, has the scale to suit big international customers. We handle over 1 billion monthly API calls with 99.9% uptime.
The UK, Europe, the US
Banks, fintechs, PSPs, retail, ecommerce, telco, utilities, wealth management, billing and invoicing, marketplaces, iGaming.
Adyen, Paypal, Xero, Stripe, Kivra, Splitwise, Bank Norwegian, American Express, Lydia, Nordea, Eventim, Younited.
Continue to expand market-leading payment services and data enrichment platform, powered by Open Banking in Europe.
