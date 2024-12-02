Tink, A Visa Solution, is a market-leading Open Banking platform serving some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Tink provides payments, banking, and lending solutions that power the new world of finance – whether that’s initiating account-to-account payments, onboarding new users, enabling better risk decisions, or creating engaging money management tools.

Website

http://tink.com

Active since

2012

Head office

Stockholm

Country offices in

Sweden, the UK, Poland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the US

Founders

Daniel Kjellén, Frederik Hegberg

Number of employees

500+

Contact

press@tink.com

Core solution

Open Banking, payments, data enrichment, risk decisioning, personal finance management, customer onboarding, account top-ups, consumer engagement, invoice settlement, ecommerce.

What problem does the company solve?

We have built Europe’s most robust Open Banking platform – with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone – from big banks and fintechs to startups – to build the future of financial services across Europe.

Competitive advantage

More than having the broadest, most reliable connections across Europe, Tink's platform, supported by parent company Visa, has the scale to suit big international customers. We handle over 1 billion monthly API calls with 99.9% uptime.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

The UK, Europe, the US

Target market

Target segments/industries

Banks, fintechs, PSPs, retail, ecommerce, telco, utilities, wealth management, billing and invoicing, marketplaces, iGaming.

Current customers

Adyen, Paypal, Xero, Stripe, Kivra, Splitwise, Bank Norwegian, American Express, Lydia, Nordea, Eventim, Younited.

Case studies

https://tink.com/use-cases/

https://tink.com/customers/

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plans

Continue to expand market-leading payment services and data enrichment platform, powered by Open Banking in Europe.

Grow market share in the US, supported by Visa, one of the world's most trusted businesses.