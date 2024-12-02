Company InformationPayments

ThreatFabric

ThreatFabric utilises web and mobile threat intelligence to offer advanced online fraud detection solutions for the financial industry. Their cutting-edge technologies, such as behavioural analytics, device fingerprinting, and adaptive fraud indicators provide businesses with real-time fraud prevention and detection to ensure safe online experiences.

Background information

Year founded

2015

Website

https://www.threatfabric.com/

Target group 

Financial institutions and ecommerce

Supported regions

ThreatFabric supports banks, financial institutions, and law enforcement across the globe with markets in Europe, the UK, and Asia.

Contact

han.sahin@threatfabric.com

Company's motto

Peace of mind for you and your customers.

Core solution 

  • Transaction fraud; 
  • Account fraud; 
  • Financial crime data provider and intelligence; 

Core solution/problems the company solves

ThreatFabric offers a SaaS solution to the financial sector, enabling fraud detection across web and mobile channels with features like threat intel, malware threat detection, behavioural analytics, and advanced device fingerprinting. We have a web and mobile SDK and online portal that handles the early fraud indicators inside online payment journeys. Detecting fraud prior to the transaction is key in a world of instant payments.

Data input


Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation - yes

Methodology

Machine learning

Supervised ML

Business model

Fraud prevention partners

Trapets, Hawk AI, Fox-IT

Investors

Lead investors Motive Ventures, ABN AMRO Bank Ventures, with participation from 10xFounders and 14Peaks capital.

Year-over-year growth rate

For more info regarding Year-over-year growth rate you can reach us at han.sahin@threatfabric.com .

Number of employees

Approx. 50

Future developments

Behaviour based location intelligence, AI driven threat modelling as part of behavioural biometrics.

Customers

Customers reference

ABN AMRO Bank, Rabobank, iDEAL, Natwest, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CBA, Metro bank, ANZ, Erste Group

