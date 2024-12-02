Sud-West-Kreditbank Finanzierung

Süd-West-Kreditbank (or SWK Bank) is one of the leading direct banks for loans/fixed-term deposits, employing 150 people, with total assets of EUR 2.2 billion in 2021. SWK Bank is considered a pioneer in digitalisation and innovation, offering fast application processes with TÜV-approved security, and cooperates as a Banking-as-a-Service partner with other banks and fintechs.

Active since

Founded in 1959, since 2002 active as a Banking-as-a-Service provider.

Head office

Bingen am Rhein/ Germany

Country offices in

Germany/Switzerland

Number of employees

200

Member of industry association and/or initiatives



Ulf Meyer, Managing Director at Süd-West-Kreditbank Finanzierung, is a member of the advisory body of Bankenfachverband (BFACH) since May 2022.

Awards

The Best Savings Bond Bank 2012, The Best Instalment Loans (Creditworthiness Dependent), Finance Award, The Best Policy Loans, The Best Flexible Instalment Loans, The Best Savings Bond Bank and The Best Instalment Loan (all FMH Finanzberatung), Handelsblatt Diamond Award 2017, Bank Best Process Award 2018 (ProcessLab, the research centre of the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management)

CORE SOLUTION

What are the company`s core solutions

Banking-as-a-Service / Business-Process-as-a-Service

How it works

In addition to its own business, SWK Bank provides white-label banking services for financial institutions in processing loan applications, creating and processing overnight and term deposit accounts, and in payment transactions. Customers have access to all services within the life cycle of loans or deposits.

What problem does the company solve

SWK Bank offers a fully flexible and modular product as a prime contractor. This enables partners to enter the German market with a fully digital, modular offering including state-of-the-art process design and management of supply/demand.

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

REST and SOAP-API available

Industries/target markets

Fintechs, financial service providers, and credit institutions.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Germany and Switzerland

Number of connected banks

14 (currently in Germany)

TECHNOLOGY

Cloud enabled/on premises/hybrid

Software language

JAVA, PHP

Software developement tools

Several

When was the core technology developed

Constant development, pioneered the market as the first provider of a fully digital loan closure in Germany.

PARTNERS

Technology partners

SWK Bank works together with several service providers including credit bureaus, identity providers, trust centers, fintechs, etc.

BUSINESS MODEL

Pricing model

Hybrid cost model – transaction and/or volume based

Revenue streams

Interest and commission business

Business strategy resources

Innovative technology, first-class employees, and expansion of partnerships

Future developments

Technology leadership and automation in lending business, addition of further relevant product verticals, expansion of Open Banking interfaces

Customers / Case studies

Key Customers

Consumer loans and deposits, company deposits

Case studies

SWK Bank counts among its long-term customers:

- A market leader in consumer credit in France and Europe. A subsidiary of one of the largest European banks.

- A German banking corporation with a focus on the business areas of sales financing, branch business, and eFinance.

- A Swedish fintech and neobank. Provider of Buy Now, Pay Later services.