Skaleet Core Banking Platform empowers financial institutions for perpetual evolution. The platform provides the technological capabilities to launch new innovative financial services to delight and exceed the client’s expectations. Skaleet manages the technology while financial institutions focus on what matters: building cutting-edge offers and crafting proximity with clients.

Website

https://skaleet.com/en/

Active since

2005

Head office

Boulogne-Billancourt, 92100, France (Near Paris)

Country offices in

France

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Europe and Africa

Founder(s)

Yves Eonnet (Founder & Board Member) & Hervé Manceron (Founder & CEO)

Funding rounds and investors

EUR 28.5 mln – Private Equity Round by Long Arc Capital

Number of employees

70+

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Collectif API Thinking, France FinTech, Finance Innovation, AEFI Asociación Española de FinTech e InsurTech, The LHoFT - Luxembourg House of Financial Technology, The Payments Association EU, FINTECH BELGIUM, Fintech District, Holland FinTech, AFIP - FinTech and InsurTech Portugal, Fintech Norway, SweFinTech, European Digital Finance Association, Fintech Association of South Africa (FINASA), Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, BIAN

Awards

Skaleet has been awarded by IBS Intelligence Best In: New-Age Retail Core Banking & SLT New Entrant Star Performer – Africa

Contact (phone number/email address)

33146109830 // marketing@skaleet.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

The Core Banking Platform has been designed with a logic of perpetual evolution. Cloud-native, modular, and 100% API, we power your technology while you focus on what matters: your customers.

Major use cases & Products

Customer Management, KYC/KYB, AML-CFT, Accounting, Account Management, Card Management, Payment Management (SEPA), Savings, Loans, Crypto, Process Automation.

Specialisation/Verticals

Retail Banking and EMI/Payment Institutions

Competitive advantage

Allow product and customer experience managers to implement their ideas without needing to go through the IT department. This goal should see the introduction of a codeless workflow creation module.

Target market

Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)

Universal Banks, Lenders, Neobanks, Regulated Fintechs, and Corporates (Brands)

Current customers (client example/names)

eZyness, La Banque Postale, TMB, BMCI, Masrvi, SSP, NiuPay & Française des Jeux (FDJ)

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

SaaS, Cloud-Agnostic, API, Modular, Continuous Delivery & Integration, Microservices, Process Automation, Workflow

Partners

Technology partners

Algoan, AMLyze, Bitpanda, Checkout, ComplyAdvantage, Enfuce, Hawk:AI, IDnow, Inventi, Marqeta, Ondato, Paymentology, Refinitiv, Salt Edge, Salv, ubble, 42Flows.Tech

Bank partners

La Banque Postale, BPCE Payments, Société Générale

Go-to-market strategy

Partner Programmes, Outbound, Inbound & ABM

Operating model

Category

Core Banking Services, Next-Gen Core Banking, BaaS Platform, Full-Stack Core provider

The key layers that the provider is active in

Core Banking Orchestrator with active technology providers integraded (AML, KYC, Card Issuing & Processing). The technological platform is in-house.

Licence

No Licences. Skaleet Core Banking Platform is a SaaS solution.

Risk mitigation strategies and responsabilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Strong prevention of regulatory issues with our customers.

Business model

Pricing model

Subscription Model, Pay-as-a-you-Go Model, and Fees on Transaction Volumes (Depending on the client's business model).

Revenue streams

We plan our profitability from the beginning phase itself. We make a careful follow-up regarding the impact of the revenues and cost of service build.

Case studies

Examples

https://skaleet.com/en/content/ezyness-business-case/

Product roadmap

Existing features

Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)

BNPL, Accounting Adjustments & Product Catalog Evolution