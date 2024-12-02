Skaleet Core Banking Platform empowers financial institutions for perpetual evolution. The platform provides the technological capabilities to launch new innovative financial services to delight and exceed the client’s expectations. Skaleet manages the technology while financial institutions focus on what matters: building cutting-edge offers and crafting proximity with clients.
Website
Active since
2005
Head office
Boulogne-Billancourt, 92100, France (Near Paris)
Country offices in
France
Geographical coverage (operational area)
Europe and Africa
Founder(s)
Yves Eonnet (Founder & Board Member) & Hervé Manceron (Founder & CEO)
Funding rounds and investors
EUR 28.5 mln – Private Equity Round by Long Arc Capital
Number of employees
70+
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Collectif API Thinking, France FinTech, Finance Innovation, AEFI Asociación Española de FinTech e InsurTech, The LHoFT - Luxembourg House of Financial Technology, The Payments Association EU, FINTECH BELGIUM, Fintech District, Holland FinTech, AFIP - FinTech and InsurTech Portugal, Fintech Norway, SweFinTech, European Digital Finance Association, Fintech Association of South Africa (FINASA), Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, BIAN
Awards
Skaleet has been awarded by IBS Intelligence Best In: New-Age Retail Core Banking & SLT New Entrant Star Performer – Africa
Contact (phone number/email address)
33146109830 // marketing@skaleet.com
The company`s core solutions
The Core Banking Platform has been designed with a logic of perpetual evolution. Cloud-native, modular, and 100% API, we power your technology while you focus on what matters: your customers.
Major use cases & Products
Customer Management, KYC/KYB, AML-CFT, Accounting, Account Management, Card Management, Payment Management (SEPA), Savings, Loans, Crypto, Process Automation.
Specialisation/Verticals
Retail Banking and EMI/Payment Institutions
Competitive advantage
Allow product and customer experience managers to implement their ideas without needing to go through the IT department. This goal should see the introduction of a codeless workflow creation module.
Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)
Universal Banks, Lenders, Neobanks, Regulated Fintechs, and Corporates (Brands)
Current customers (client example/names)
eZyness, La Banque Postale, TMB, BMCI, Masrvi, SSP, NiuPay & Française des Jeux (FDJ)
Technologies/tech stack/capabilities
SaaS, Cloud-Agnostic, API, Modular, Continuous Delivery & Integration, Microservices, Process Automation, Workflow
Technology partners
Algoan, AMLyze, Bitpanda, Checkout, ComplyAdvantage, Enfuce, Hawk:AI, IDnow, Inventi, Marqeta, Ondato, Paymentology, Refinitiv, Salt Edge, Salv, ubble, 42Flows.Tech
Bank partners
La Banque Postale, BPCE Payments, Société Générale
Go-to-market strategy
Partner Programmes, Outbound, Inbound & ABM
Category
Core Banking Services, Next-Gen Core Banking, BaaS Platform, Full-Stack Core provider
The key layers that the provider is active in
Core Banking Orchestrator with active technology providers integraded (AML, KYC, Card Issuing & Processing). The technological platform is in-house.
Licence
No Licences. Skaleet Core Banking Platform is a SaaS solution.
Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks
Strong prevention of regulatory issues with our customers.
Pricing model
Subscription Model, Pay-as-a-you-Go Model, and Fees on Transaction Volumes (Depending on the client's business model).
Revenue streams
We plan our profitability from the beginning phase itself. We make a careful follow-up regarding the impact of the revenues and cost of service build.
Examples
https://skaleet.com/en/content/ezyness-business-case/
Existing features
Customer Management, KYC/KYB, AML-CFT, Accounting, Account Management, Card Management, Payment Management (SEPA), Savings, Loans, Crypto, Process Automation.
Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)
BNPL, Accounting Adjustments & Product Catalog Evolution
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright