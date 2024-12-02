-
Supported regions
Global
Contact
Amal Ahmed, Head of Global Financial Services and EMEA Marketing
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC, BRC, IMRG, FIDO, Vendorcom
Core solution
Core solution/problems the company solves
Signifyd is the largest provider of commerce protection with a network made up of thousands of ecommerce merchants, including two of the top three largest retailers globally.
Signifyd optimises merchants’ revenue with a unique combination of identity and intent intelligence, machine learning, and domain expertise to address all chargeback types and to ensure that legitimate orders are never falsely declined. Signifyd demonstrates its trust in its decisions with a 100% financial guarantee for approved orders that result in fraud or abuse chargebacks.
Technology
Native cloud
Data input
|Identity verification
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation
|x
|
|
|Email verification
|x
|
|
|Phone verification
|x
|
|
|Social verification
|x
|
|
|Compliance check
|x
|
|
|Online authentication
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Behavioural biometrics
|x
|
|
|Physical biometrics
|x
|
|
|Device fingerprinting
|x
|
|
|Geo-location
|x
|
|
|Remote access detection
|
|x
|
|Mobile app push
|x
|
|
|3-D Secure 2.0
|x
|
|
|Hardware token
|x
|
|
|Knowledge-based authentication
|x
|
|
|Intelligence
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Abuse list
|x
|
|
|Monitoring
|x
|
|
|Address verification
|x
|
|
|Information sharing
|x
|
|
|Data ingestion/third-party data
|Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
|x
Methodology
Machine learning
-
Supervised ML
-
Unsupervised ML
-
Hybrid
Decisioning
-
Case management
-
Decision orchestration
Chargeback management
Business model
Pricing model
Signifyd's pricing model depends on the specific capabilities licensed by its customers and ranges from flat fee, to transaction-based pricing, to percentage-of-GMV pricing.
Number of employees
500+
Customers reference
Samsung, eBay, Emma, Illy, Mango, Huda Beauty