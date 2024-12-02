Merchants/ecommerce

PSP/acquirers

Banks/FS

Corporate

Fintech

Telecom

Supported regions

Global

Contact

Amal Ahmed, Head of Global Financial Services and EMEA Marketing

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, BRC, IMRG, FIDO, Vendorcom

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Customer authentication

Identity verification

Behavioural biometrics

Data provider and intelligence

Chargebacks management

Bot risk management

KYB/Merchant onboarding

KYC

Core solution/problems the company solves

Signifyd is the largest provider of commerce protection with a network made up of thousands of ecommerce merchants, including two of the top three largest retailers globally.

Signifyd optimises merchants’ revenue with a unique combination of identity and intent intelligence, machine learning, and domain expertise to address all chargeback types and to ensure that legitimate orders are never falsely declined. Signifyd demonstrates its trust in its decisions with a 100% financial guarantee for approved orders that result in fraud or abuse chargebacks.

Technology

Native cloud

Data input

Identity verification Proprietary capability Third party Both Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation x Email verification x Phone verification x Social verification x Compliance check x Online authentication Proprietary capability Third party Both Behavioural biometrics x Physical biometrics x Device fingerprinting x Geo-location x Remote access detection x Mobile app push x 3-D Secure 2.0 x Hardware token x Knowledge-based authentication x Intelligence Proprietary capability Third party Both Abuse list x Monitoring x Address verification x Information sharing x Data ingestion/third-party data Stateless data ingestion and augmentation x

Methodology

Machine learning

Supervised ML

Unsupervised ML

Hybrid

Decisioning

Case management

Decision orchestration

Chargeback management

Chargeback dispute

Guaranteed fraud protection

Business model

Pricing model

Signifyd's pricing model depends on the specific capabilities licensed by its customers and ranges from flat fee, to transaction-based pricing, to percentage-of-GMV pricing.

Number of employees

500+

Customers reference

Samsung, eBay, Emma, Illy, Mango, Huda Beauty